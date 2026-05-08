Rebel Wilson Accused of Fabricating Allegations in Heated Defamation Trial

Rebel Wilson faces accusations of lying and creating division in a defamation case brought by Charlotte MacInnes, the lead actress in Wilson's film The Deb. The trial has revealed inconsistencies in Wilson's testimony and the impact of her social media posts on MacInnes' career and mental health.

Rebel Wilson has been accused of fabricating serious allegations against individuals involved in her film The Deb , according to a court hearing. The Pitch Perfect star faced sharp criticism during a heated defamation trial initiated by Charlotte MacInnes, the lead actress in the musical comedy, which Wilson directed, co-produced, and starred in.

MacInnes alleges that Wilson defamed her through a series of social media posts, suggesting she lied and retracted a sexual misconduct complaint to advance her career. The posts claimed MacInnes initially confided in Wilson about feeling uncomfortable when co-producer Amanda Ghost suggested they shower and bathe together, but later recanted. MacInnes denies ever making or retracting such a complaint, asserting she was not uncomfortable during the bath incident, which occurred after Ghost experienced a medical episode in September 2023.

MacInnes' barrister, Sue Chrysanthou SC, accused Wilson of a complete revision of history, filled with dishonesty, during her closing remarks in the Federal Court on Friday. She highlighted inconsistencies in Wilson's testimony, including her claim that she informed local producer Greer Simpkin about the alleged complaint on the day it was made, which was contradicted by Simpkin's evidence. Simpkin testified she only heard about the complaint from Ghost a week later.

Chrysanthou argued that Wilson's evidence had been repeatedly discredited by other witnesses, labeling her a fantastical liar who made terrible allegations about multiple people. She further alleged that Wilson lied to Ghost about receiving a complaint to create division between her and MacInnes, portraying the young actress as a troublemaker. A text from Wilson accusing MacInnes of leaking information to the film's writer was cited as evidence of her intent to undermine MacInnes' relationships.

The uncontested facts of the bathroom incident include a medical episode, no discomfort reported, and a witness who saw nothing untoward. MacInnes' barrister emphasized the devastating impact of Wilson's social media posts on her client, stating that MacInnes has been unable to eat or sleep, is distressed, and fears further actions from Wilson. She argued that no young woman dreams of being publicly maligned by a celebrity.

However, Wilson testified that MacInnes has not suffered reputational or career damage, pointing to her lead role in a stage production and a six-figure record deal. Wilson suggested MacInnes has changed her story and flip-flopped, while benefiting from significant opportunities





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