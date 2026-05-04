Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Welcome Second Daughter, Rose Estelle

Rebel Wilson and her wife Ramona Agruma have announced the birth of their second daughter, Rose Estelle, expanding their family and receiving an outpouring of love and congratulations from friends and fans.

Rebel Wilson and her wife Ramona Agruma have joyfully announced the arrival of their second daughter, Rose Estelle , born on May 4th. The Pitch Perfect star and the Lemon Ve Limon fashion entrepreneur shared the heartwarming news via a joint Instagram post, expressing their immense gratitude and blessing for their growing family.

This new addition joins their first daughter, Royce Lillian, who was welcomed through surrogacy in November 2022. The couple, who married in Italy in 2024, are now a family of four and have been inundated with congratulatory messages from friends and fans, including Kyle Richards and Paris Hilton. Ramona initially announced her pregnancy in December 2025, sharing a carousel of images documenting the journey from a fun day at Disneyland to the positive pregnancy test and a blossoming baby bump.

Rebel Wilson has been open about her path to motherhood, including her experience with surrogacy and the strong co-parenting bond she shares with Ramona. The couple first revealed their relationship in June 2022 and have since become known for their affectionate and supportive dynamic, frequently sharing glimpses of their family life on social media. Wilson previously discussed the surprising adjustments to parenthood, emphasizing the constant planning required for even simple outings.

She also expressed the overwhelming love she feels for Royce, describing a desire to cherish and protect her daughter. Their wedding took place in Sardinia, Italy, on September 28th, with Royce serving as their flower girl, a location significant to their early romance. A smaller, legal ceremony was also held in Wilson's hometown of Sydney, Australia. Originally planning a 2025 beach wedding, Wilson decided to accelerate the timeline and marry in 2024.

The couple initially connected in 2021 and announced their engagement in February 2023. The announcement of their nuptials was exclusively shared by DailyMail.com, highlighting their excitement about beginning their lives together as a married couple. Wilson has also spoken about utilizing GLP-1 medications from time to time. The arrival of Rose Estelle marks another beautiful chapter in their journey, solidifying their status as a loving and devoted family.

The outpouring of support from their network underscores the joy surrounding this new addition to their lives and the continued celebration of their love story





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