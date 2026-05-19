Rebuilding the family home after I left university aged 21 and my shift towards independence.

The article discusses a parent's perspective on allowing their adult child to live rent-free while they pay the bills. They explain their reasons for doing so and the reasoning behind their decision.

He offered to contribute to household expenses, but I wanted him to enjoy the fruits of his labour – he worked punishing hours and deserved to keep his money.

I stopped paying the allowance I'd given him while he was at school and not working – but his money was his to do what he wanted with it. Experts say that paying rent to your parents is good practice for when you have to pay either rent or a mortgage when you do fly the nest.

Some parents even surprise their child by producing that rent like magic and gifting it back to their children – but surely that's infantilising them more? That's not what happens in the real world





i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Adult Child Living Rent-Free Saving Money Making Tough Decisions Fruits Of Effort Reasoning Behind Decision Escaping Rough Waters Giving Them An Easy Option Creating A Lovely Abode Stuart Walton (@Stuartwlr) Experts

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