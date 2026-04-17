Reckless Driver Causes Military Vehicle to Flip, Injuring Two

A driver's dangerous maneuver led to a military Land Rover somersaulting, resulting in serious injuries to its occupants. The court handed down a suspended sentence and driving ban.

A moment of sheer recklessness on the A43 at Hulcote last January resulted in a harrowing crash, sending a military Land Rover into a series of violent tumbles through the air. Crenguta Aruxandei, aged 44, was the driver of a grey Audi Q2 that inexplicably cut directly into the path of a military convoy. This sudden and dangerous maneuver left the driver of a green Land Rover Defender with no option but to execute a desperate high-speed swerve in a bid to avert a catastrophic head-on collision. The violent evasive action, however, proved insufficient to prevent disaster.

Northamptonshire Police subsequently released harrowing dashcam footage that captured the full extent of this completely avoidable incident. The video vividly illustrates how the 4x4 military vehicle, pulling a trailer, smashed into the central reservation with immense force. The impact was so severe that it propelled the Land Rover into the air, initiating a chain of terrifying somersaults across the tarmac. The scene that unfolded was one of utter devastation, with the military vehicle left completely mangled after its multiple rollovers.

Tragically, the 36-year-old driver of the Land Rover was thrown from his cab during the ordeal and was rushed to hospital suffering from a suspected fractured back. His 31-year-old passenger was also severely impacted, sustaining a significant head injury. Both men were taken to local hospitals, with the driver receiving treatment at University Hospital Coventry and the passenger at Northampton General Hospital. The stark reality of the injuries inflicted underscores the gravity of Aruxandei's actions.

Appearing before Northampton Crown Court earlier this month, Aruxandei pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by careless driving. Despite the severe consequences of her actions, which left two individuals with life-altering injuries, the 44-year-old was handed a six-month prison sentence, which was suspended for 18 months. The court also imposed a stringent 12-month driving ban, mandating that Aruxandei must pass an extended re-test before she is permitted to drive again. Furthermore, she was ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge.

Detective Constable Eleanor Hudson, from the Northamptonshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, emphasized the privilege and responsibility that comes with holding a driving licence. She stated that there is no tolerance for drivers who endanger the lives of others. DC Hudson expressed satisfaction that Aruxandei will face a rigorous re-testing process to ensure her future road safety. The police force reiterated its commitment to reducing road casualties and will continue to take firm action against unsafe drivers to protect the public





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Dangerous Driving Military Vehicle Accident Serious Injury Suspended Sentence Dashcam Footage

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