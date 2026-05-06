Record 134,000 Complaints Against GPs as NHS Faces Staff Shortages and Access Challenges

NHS England received over 134,000 complaints about GPs last year, driven by communication issues, staff attitudes, and treatment errors. The surge reflects growing patient dissatisfaction amid a shortage of family doctors and difficulties accessing care, particularly for elderly patients forced to use digital booking systems.

Over 134,000 written complaints about GPs were lodged with NHS England last year, marking a significant rise in dissatisfaction among patients. The surge in complaints, which represents a 10% increase from the previous year, highlights growing concerns over communication issues, staff attitudes, and treatment errors.

Data from NHS Digital reveals that 134,501 complaints were made against GPs in 2024-25, accounting for more than half of all NHS complaints. Clinical treatment issues, including misdiagnoses, treatment delays, and poor clinical decisions, made up about a sixth of these complaints. Staff attitudes, communication problems, and appointment availability were also major concerns, with around one in ten complaints falling into these categories.

Since 2016, when the current dataset began, complaints against GPs have risen by 57%, reflecting deepening frustrations among patients. The situation is exacerbated by a declining number of family doctors. Since 2017, nearly a quarter of GPs have left the NHS, leaving just 28,000 fully qualified full-time equivalent GPs in June last year—a drop of 1,000 from 2017.

This shortage has led to a ratio of one GP per 2,200 patients, an increase of 70 patients per doctor since 2020, a pressure experts describe as unsustainable. The Re-engage charity, which combats loneliness in older adults, reports that elderly patients are struggling to access GP services. Despite NHS contracts requiring phone and in-person booking options, a third of patients over 75 are forced to use online forms, which many find difficult to navigate.

Some are even directed to AI chatbots, leaving vulnerable individuals to self-medicate or seek help from overcrowded emergency departments. Critics argue that surgeries violating these contract terms should face penalties. The report, Care on Hold, surveyed 926 older people and found that the loss of GPs and face-to-face appointments has increased feelings of inadequacy and rejection. Many elderly patients are pushed toward digital solutions they cannot easily use, while demand for in-person consultations remains high.

Just 64% of GP appointments were face-to-face last year, leaving older patients feeling isolated. Since October, GPs have been required to keep online booking systems open from 8am to 6:30pm, but critics say this has only increased workloads, leading to longer wait times and shorter appointments. Some surgeries have extended staff hours, paying as little as 30p per day per patient, while others rely on AI for triage, often resulting in communication breakdowns.

Patients like Maureen, 88, struggle to secure appointments, describing the process as a nightmare. Another elderly patient, Rose, 92, resorted to draining a wart herself after being repeatedly turned away. These stories underscore the urgent need for reforms to ensure equitable access to healthcare





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