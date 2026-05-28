Record 5.6 million penalty points issued to drivers in 2025

A record 5.6 million penalty points were issued to drivers in 2025, with the majority being for speeding offences. The figures, released by the DVLA, show that drivers are being caught by an increasing number of cameras across the country. Experts have partly blamed the blanket roll-out of 20mph zones across parts of Britain for the rise in penalty points. The AA has warned drivers to remember that there is a chance they will be caught breaking the law, with the advancement of camera technology helping police forces to catch offenders.

Drivers were hit with a record 5.6 million penalty points on their licences last year - likely fuelled by the rise of 20mph speed limit zones.

The total, equivalent to more than 15,000 points daily, was up from 5.4 million in 2024, 4.86 million in 2023 and 4.5 million in 2022. Figures obtained by the Daily Mirror showed motorists committed offences ranging from speeding and mobile phone use behind the wheel to insurance and careless driving breaches. Drivers clocked speeding by the legion of cameras across the country accounted for the largest number of offences.

Speeders got 3 million penalty points on smaller roads, with another 730,000 issued for motorway speeding, today's figures show. Motorists driving without insurance got 475,000 points in total, while those using a phone behind the wheel accounted for 230,000 points. The figures, released by the DVLA under Freedom of Information laws, cover drivers receiving between one and 11 points for offences. Three-point penalties were the most common punishment.

There were 1.53 million incidents resulting in motorists receiving points in 2025, up from 1.32 million two years earlier. Separate figures released last month revealed nearly one million drivers received points on their licence last year, up 32 per cent from 678,367 in 2022. This excluded offences on motorways.

At the time, experts partly blamed the blanket roll-out of 20mph zones across parts of Britain, with growing numbers of motorists complaining that they are often introduced on roads where they are not needed and can be hard to stick to or have confusing signage. More than a sixth of British roads now have a 20mph speed limit - 39,000 miles of the nation's 246,500-mile road network, according to the transport consultancy Insight Warehouse.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy at The AA, said The advancement of camera technology is helping police forces catch people breaking the law. Be it speed cameras, or new AI cameras that can detect people not wearing their seatbelt, or using a hand-held mobile phone, drivers should remember there is a chance they'll be caught.





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Penalty Points Drivers Speeding Offences 20Mph Zones Camera Technology

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