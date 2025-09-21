Record-Breaking £15 Million Sale of Inventor's Isle of Man Home

A unique country home designed by inventor Dr. John C Taylor has been sold for a record £15 million on the Isle of Man, setting a new benchmark for high-value property sales and reflecting the estate's architectural and historical significance.

A remarkable country home, Arragon Moar , meticulously designed by the acclaimed inventor Dr. John C Taylor , has been successfully sold for a staggering £15 million. This significant transaction is believed to have established a new record for residential property sales on the Isle of Man. The estate, boasting a distinctive elliptical design inspired by Palladian architecture, spans an impressive 23,000 square feet (2,137 square meters). Dr.

Taylor, aged 88, purchased the land in Santon back in 2002 and subsequently dedicated years to constructing his vision. The property showcases an array of exquisite features, including a central atrium, a cantilevered staircase, a glass lift, and a breathtaking 360-degree roof terrace. The property's allure extends beyond its architectural magnificence. Arragon Moar has, over the years, welcomed distinguished guests, including the renowned Professor Stephen Hawking in 2008, adding further prestige to its reputation. Dr. Taylor, a celebrated expert in clockmaking, built the estate to express his unique vision, choosing an elliptical design because a circular one would have been too predictable and easy. \The sale of Arragon Moar marks a pivotal moment in the Isle of Man's real estate landscape, setting a new benchmark for high-value properties. The estate agent, Cowley Groves, described the property as one of the 'finest' in the British Isles, with managing director Orry-James Creane stating that this transaction is the highest they have observed in the open market. Initially, the property was offered for sale as a larger estate, encompassing a farm, and carried a higher asking price. However, the scaled-down version, offered at £15 million less than a year ago, successfully secured a buyer. While the identity of the new owner remains undisclosed, Mr. Creane noted that the purchaser holds a deep admiration and respect for the unique vision and masterful construction of the property. This transaction, as Mr. Creane emphasizes, not only establishes a new record but also provides a valuable 'barometer or a benchmark' for other high-end properties on the Isle of Man. Dr. Taylor, reflecting on the sale, expressed his intention to downsize and relocate, aiming to simplify his life while continuing his passion for preserving the art of clock and watchmaking. He plans to continue promoting these 'endangered crafts' through his online museum, the Clocktime Digital Museum. \Dr. Taylor's journey to building Arragon Moar began in 2002 when he acquired the derelict farmland. Fascinated by the elevated location, stunning views, and the presence of a neolithic stone circle, he set out to create a home that reflected his unique perspective. Educated at King William's College, Dr. Taylor later ventured into the family business in Derbyshire before returning to the Isle of Man in the 1970s. Although best known for inventing the thermostat controls for cordless kettles, his lifelong passion for clockmaking has been unwavering. He aims to inspire younger generations to appreciate the artistry of British clock and watchmaking, fostering interest in restoring and creating these mechanical wonders. His objective is to ignite interest and passion among future generations to honor the craftsmanship from the golden age of the 17th and 18th centuries. The property features six reception rooms and an array of state-of-the-art amenities. Looking forward, Dr. Taylor plans to continue residing on the Isle of Man with his partner, Gayle, with a smaller collection of clocks and watches, highlighting his commitment to preserving his passion while adapting to a new phase in his life. This sale represents a significant milestone in the Isle of Man's property market, setting a precedent for high-value house sales and demonstrating the appeal of unique, architecturally significant homes





