Record-Breaking Heatwave Hits UK

Temperatures soared to 35C on the hottest May day ever recorded as eight regions in the UK entered heatwave conditions. The warm spell is expected to continue, with amber and yellow health alerts in place. Brits made the most of the weather by visiting beaches, parks, and other outdoor attractions. However, the heatwave has also led to health concerns, with over 60 people treated for heat-related conditions.

A heatwave has gripped the UK on what has been recorded as the hottest May day ever with temperatures soaring to 35C. Temperatures extended to almost nine counties, with over 60 people treated for heat-related conditions on Monday.

The Met Office has issued amber and yellow health alerts across England. Brits made the most of the weather by visiting beaches, parks, and other outdoor attractions. Eight regions in the UK have officially entered heatwave conditions, including Heathrow in Greater London, Surrey, Norfolk, and several other locations. The warm spell is expected to continue throughout the week with highs of 31C forecast for Wednesday and 30C on Thursday.

The heatwave is caused by high pressure causing air to sink, compress, and heat, with the 'super El Niññ' phenomenon predicted to hit in 2027





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UK Heatwave Record Temperature Heatwave Conditions Met Office Amber Alert Yellow Alert Heat Exhaustion Heat-Related Conditions

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