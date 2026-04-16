Record Malibu Sale: Hadid Childhood Home Site Fetches $6.5 Million After Fire Destruction

The land where Bella and Gigi Hadid's childhood mansion once stood in Malibu has sold for a record-breaking $6.5 million following its destruction in the January 2025 LA fires, marking a significant post-disaster real estate transaction.

The vacant lot where supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid once spent their childhood has been sold for a staggering $6.5 million, setting a new record for property sales in Malibu following the devastating LA fires of January 2025. The 3.25-acre parcel, formerly known as the Carbon Canyon Estate, changed hands on Wednesday, significantly below its initial listing price of just under $12 million.

The property holds a notable history, having been the family home of Yolanda Hadid and her ex-husband, music producer David Foster. They acquired the estate in 2007 for $4.5 million and lived there until their divorce was finalized in 2017. The mansion itself, described as a European-style villa, was a familiar backdrop for viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where Yolanda was a cast member from 2012 to 2016. During this period, Bella, Gigi, and their brother Anwar resided at the estate. The home also briefly served as a rental for Kylie Jenner after the Hadid-Foster family moved out. The tragic wildfires of early 2025 reduced the once-grand mansion to ashes, a sight Bella Hadid poignantly shared on Instagram, documenting the destruction of her childhood abode. The listing agents, Daniel Milstein and Aaron Kirman of Christie's International Real Estate, expressed pride in facilitating the sale, especially given the challenging real estate market and the community's ongoing recovery. Milstein highlighted that the sale demonstrates continued confidence in Malibu's appeal and inherent value, even in the aftermath of a natural disaster. The listing had previously offered prospective buyers the opportunity to envision a luxurious future on the site, showcasing renderings by Bowery Design Group for a potential 14,000-square-foot residence featuring six bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and extensive amenities like a screening room, gym, spa, and game room, alongside generous outdoor spaces. While these are conceptual, the new owners will enjoy exclusive access to the La Costa Beach Club and proximity to sought-after Malibu landmarks such as the Malibu Pier, Carbon Beach, the Soho House club, and the celebrity-favored restaurant Nobu. Interestingly, prior to its destruction, the mansion was listed for sale in July 2024 for a considerable $35 million. Following the fires, both Bella and Yolanda Hadid have relocated. Bella now resides in Fort Worth, Texas, to be closer to her boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, while Yolanda also established a home in the area with her then-fiancé, Joseph Jingoli, although their engagement has since been called off. The record-breaking sale of the undeveloped land signifies a strong belief in the enduring allure and potential of Malibu's coastal real estate, despite the recent setbacks. The sale price of $6.5 million for the charred remains of the Carbon Canyon Estate underscores the premium placed on its prime location and the enduring desire to rebuild and create anew in this exclusive beachfront community





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Hadid Childhood Home Site Fetches Record Price Post-FireThe land where supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid once lived has been sold for an unprecedented $6.5 million, marking the most expensive property transaction in Malibu since the devastating LA fires of January 2025. The 3.25-acre parcel, formerly known as the Carbon Canyon Estate, was the site of a mansion destroyed by the blaze, a home that had been owned by their mother, Yolanda Hadid, and her ex-husband David Foster. The sale signifies resilience in the Malibu real estate market, with developers envisioning a luxurious new estate on the picturesque coastline.

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