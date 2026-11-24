Over 800 undocumented migrants arrive in El Hierro and Tenerife. Canary Islands President Fernando Clavijo seeks Spanish government aid amid record November influx and heated national election debates.

More than 800 undocumented migrants reached the tiny Spanish island of El Hierro and the neighboring island of Tenerife on November 23, marking a second consecutive day of mass arrivals that has pushed the local infrastructure to its absolute limit. This surge follows a weekend where El Hierro, an island with a total population of just 12,000 people, received seven migrant boats carrying 429 individuals after five days without any landings. The pressure on the Atlantic archipelago intensified further on November 23, with a total of 815 people arriving on eight separate boats originating from West Africa.

Massive Migrant Influx Overwhelms Local Infrastructure

Spanish Coastguards accompanied 180 of the newly arrived migrants to the port of Los Cristianos in southern Tenerife, while another 635 disembarked in La Restinga in El Hierro. The port of La Restinga has already seen record numbers of arrivals this month, straining local resources and disrupting daily life for residents. Local officials reported that 48 of the migrants arriving on November 23 were minors, requiring immediate specialized care and protection under international and Spanish law.

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The first boat reached La Restinga just before 1 am on November 23, carrying 64 migrants including four women and two children. These individuals told Red Cross officials that they had departed from Saint-Louis in northern Senegal six days prior. The second vessel, which had left the Senegalese capital Dakar, arrived in the same port around 8 am local time with 88 people on board, including eight women. The steady stream of arrivals continued throughout the day, demonstrating the relentless nature of the migration routes currently being utilized by those seeking entry into the European Union.

Origins of the Journey and Rescue Operations

Within an hour, two additional boats carrying a combined total of 281 migrants, both of which had started their crossings in Gambia, reached La Restinga. The fifth and sixth vessels arrived in the afternoon, one of which carried two pregnant women requiring medical attention. The two vessels escorted to Los Cristianos in Tenerife were carrying 180 migrants, including 19 women and four minors. Migrants were observed sailing alongside Spanish maritime rescue vessels, highlighting the active role of Spanish authorities in managing these dangerous sea crossings.

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Photographic evidence from the scene shows migrants arriving aboard wooden boats known locally as cayucos, with individuals wrapped in towels waiting on the dock to be transferred after their arduous journeys. These images underscore the precarious conditions under which these migrants travel, often relying on overcrowded and unseaworthy vessels to cross the Atlantic. The presence of Spanish rescue vessels alongside the small fishing boats illustrates the coordinated effort to ensure survival, even as the volume of arrivals continues to climb.

Record-Breaking Statistics for November

Some 12,960 migrants in 130 vessels known locally as cayucos have now reached the Canary Islands so far this month, with 109 of those boats ending up in El Hierro alone. This figure is particularly significant because El Hierro has received more migrants this month, with a week still to go before the end of November, than the whole of last year. The disproportionate impact on such a small island highlights the systemic challenges faced by the region and the need for immediate and sustained support from national authorities.

The sheer volume of arrivals has created a humanitarian crisis on the ground. The Africans that have reached La Restinga have been taken to a nearby migrant holding center but will be ferried to Tenerife or flown to the mainland in the coming days because of overcrowding. The children have been taken to a center for minors to ensure their safety and provide necessary care. These logistical challenges are mounting rapidly as the number of arrivals continues to outpace the capacity of local facilities.

Political Fallout and National Election Impact

Canary Islands President Fernando Clavijo, who is demanding more help from the Spanish government, is in Madrid again today for a new inter-ministerial meeting. Clavijo's appeals for additional resources reflect the growing tension between the regional government and the national administration over how to handle the crisis. Immigration has become a key issue in the Spanish General Election debate, with polling scheduled for this Sunday to decide whether socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stays in power after eight years at the helm.

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Opposition parties, including the Right-wing Popular Party and the hard-Right Vox, are leveraging the migrant crisis to challenge the incumbent government. Vox leader Santiago Abascal described what was happening in the Canary Islands as an invasion during a fiery speech in Tenerife last week. This rhetoric has further polarized the national debate, with immigration emerging as a central flashpoint in the upcoming election. The outcome of this election could significantly influence Spain's approach to border control and migration policy in the coming years.

Broader Context of Migration in Spain

Immigration has also been a major issue in other parts of Spain, particularly in the North African enclave of Ceuta. Thousands of undocumented migrants swam or walked onto EU soil at the end of July, leading to a significant influx that overwhelmed local authorities. It recently emerged that Spanish police had concluded between 100,000 and 125,000 undocumented migrants entered Ceuta at the end of July, far more than the original estimate of 72,500. Most of these individuals returned in subsequent days, but around 12,000 people are thought to have remained.

The crisis in Ceuta was further highlighted in September when a teenage migrant was found clinging to the bottom of a Spanish football team bus. The 17-year-old Moroccan evaded police port checks in Spain's North African enclave by climbing onto a wheel axle as the second division team Real Valladolid arrived for the ferry crossing to the mainland after their 1-1 away draw. This incident underscored the lengths to which migrants will go to enter the country, as well as the difficulties faced by authorities in securing borders. As the Canary Islands continue to grapple with the November surge, the political and humanitarian implications for Spain remain profound and unresolved.