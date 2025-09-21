Record Number of Children Suspended Daily for Drink, Drug, and Smoking Offenses in Schools

New data reveals a concerning trend of escalating suspensions and expulsions in schools due to substance-related violations. A record 130 children per day are being suspended, with widespread geographical disparities across England. Experts express alarm, highlighting the urgent need for improved support and intervention strategies.

Shocking new figures reveal a record 130 children per day are being suspended from school for violations related to drink, drugs, or smoking. The data, covering the year to July 2024, indicates a surge in disciplinary actions, with a total of 24,554 suspension incidents and 742 expulsions. These figures encompass a range of offenses, including attending classes under the influence of substances, dealing drugs, misusing prescription medications, and repeated smoking violations.

The age of those disciplined is a concerning factor, with some as young as six years old facing consequences for their actions. This represents a significant escalation compared to the previous periods, with a substantial jump from the 2021 figure of 11,343 suspensions, even considering the impact of Covid-related disruptions during that time.\The statistics paint a concerning picture of behavioral challenges within schools across the country. Analysis of the data from 150 local education authorities reveals geographical disparities in the incidence of these offenses. Essex leads the table with a high number of suspensions and expulsions, followed by Hampshire, Kent, Surrey, and Hertfordshire. The Midlands region sees Staffordshire as a hotspot, while Lancashire and North Yorkshire reflect the issues in the North of the country. The West Country also reports notable figures, with Somerset and Devon showing the highest numbers in that region. In London, the boroughs of Croydon and Barnet, which have the largest populations, also have the highest numbers of offenses. These figures highlight the varying challenges schools face, underscoring the need for tailored strategies to address these issues based on local context and specific needs. The Department for Education released the data, which includes detailed information about suspensions and expulsions related to substance abuse and smoking. The data gives a better understanding on the number of schools involved.\Christopher McGovern, chairman of the Campaign for Real Education, expressed concern about the data. He stated that the figures reflect a growing breakdown of order and discipline in many schools. McGovern further warned that these numbers may only represent the tip of the iceberg, as many instances of drug, smoking, and alcohol offenses go undetected or unreported. He emphasized the crisis's potential to damage the well-being of all children. Furthermore, McGovern argued that the teaching profession is not adequately equipped to handle the declining standards of behaviour, as problems that originate outside of the classroom are increasingly spilling over into the educational environment. In response to the released figures, a Department for Education spokesman reiterated the government's stance, emphasizing that drugs and alcohol are not allowed in schools. The department also affirmed its commitment to supporting teachers and ensuring safe and calm classroom environments. The department also indicated they are delivering a comprehensive programme, with new attendance and behaviour hubs, which will directly target the schools with the highest need, indicating efforts to tackle the root causes of the issues and offer support to impacted schools





