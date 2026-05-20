Recovered footage from body cameras could reveal how Italian divers died in deep-sea caves in Maldives

Footage taken on body cameras worn by a group of Italian divers who died while exploring deep-sea caves in the Maldives could reveal how their final moments unfolded. Authorities are investigating multiple possible factors behind the accident, including whether the group descended far deeper than expected.

Footage taken on body cameras worn by a group of Italian divers who died while exploring deep-sea caves in the Maldives could reveal how their final moments unfolded.

The group had attempted to explore caves at a depth of around 165ft in the Vaavu Atoll last Thursday, but never resurfaced. Maldivian authorities are investigating multiple possible factors behind the accident, including whether the group descended far deeper than expected. A team of expert divers from Finland has recovered the technical equipment, including GoPro cameras worn by some of the group, which officials hope will give them a better understanding of how the tragedy unfolded.

It comes as the bodies of the last two divers - Giorgia Sommacal and Muriel Oddenino - were recovered today, bringing recovery efforts to an end. The group of five that entered the cave was led by Monica Montefalcone, a University of Genoa professor and marine ecologist, who was a regular diver in Maldivian waters in the Indian Ocean. Montefalcone's body, as well as that of university researcher Federico Gualtieri, were recovered on Tuesday.

The body of boat captain and diving instructor Gianluca Benedetti was the first to be retrieved last week. Screen grab shows an expert diver swimming through caves in search of the victims' bodies in the Maldives. Diving tragedy victim Monica Montefalcone, 51, was a respected marine biologist, TV personality, and professor of Tropical Marine Ecology and Underwater Science at the University of Genoa. Gianluca Benedetti, 44, was a diving instructor.

Federico Gualtieri, 31, was a researcher and diver among the five who died in the Maldives last week. He was found at the mouth of the Thinwana Kandu cave, also known as Shark Cave, while the other four were located 'pretty much together' in the cavern's third and final chamber, according to Montefalcone's husband, Carlo Sommacal. Authorities are probing whether the divers may have become disoriented due to bad weather and poor visibility on the day of the incident.

They are also looking into whether the divers were carrying flashlights and using the 'Ariadne's Thread', a guide rope required for deep-sea cave expeditions. The possibility that the divers were sucked into a cave by a strong 'freak' current is being considered. According to the president of the Italian Society of Underwater and Hyperbaric Medicine, Alfonso Bolognini, the five divers might have been pulled into the crevice by a powerful current called the 'Venturi effect'.

This phenomenon occurs when flowing water enters a narrow choke point, forcing it to speed up, which creates suction





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