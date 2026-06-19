Recovery driver found guilty of killing teenage girlfriend

A recovery driver has been found guilty of killing his teenage girlfriend with his truck after she had a baby with another man. Mohammed Azim, 41, used his Mercedes sprinter flatbed to crush Lily Whitehouse, 19, against a lamppost. He then lied to police that she had been a victim of a hit and run. Members of Miss Whitehouse's family wept and shouted as the verdict was delivered on Friday.

A recovery driver was found guilty of killing his teenage girlfriend with his truck after she had a baby with another man. Mohammed Azim , 41, used his Mercedes sprinter flatbed to crush Lily Whitehouse , 19, against a lamppost.

He then lied to police that she had been a victim of a hit and run. Members of Miss Whitehouse's family wept and shouted as the verdict was delivered on Friday. Azim, a divorced father who moved to the UK from Pakistan when he was 14, had denied murder and manslaughter and was convicted of murder by a majority of 10-2 following a two-week trial. Mr Justice Murray adjourned sentence until Monday and remanded Azim in custody.

Following the hearing, Lily's family issued a statement through police in which they said: 'Our hearts are broken by this senseless act.

' They added: 'While nothing can ever bring Lily back, we take some comfort in knowing that justice has been served. Lily Whitehouse's family described her as 'their beautiful girl, who could light up the world' after her death aged 19 in November last year. Mohammed Azim was remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing on Monday 'At just 19 years old, Lily's life was taken far too soon, leaving behind dreams unfulfilled and our family forever changed.

'We mourn not only the loss of her but also the future that was stolen. The brutal murder of our Lily has left our family in profound grief and disbelief.

' CCTV showed Azim pushing Miss Whitehouse along the road in his van before a loud bang could be heard. Miss Whitehouse, who was just 5ft 3ins and weighed less than seven and a half stone, suffered severe chest injuries and died on the pavement in the market town of Oldbury, West Midlands on November 5 last year.

The court heard the pair met on the High Street in West Bromwich in 2023, when Miss Whitehouse was 16, and exchanged mobile phone numbers. They went on to have a sexual relationship but separated for a short time, during which Miss Whitehouse became pregnant by another man. She later resumed her relationship with Azim, who was more than 20 years her senior, after giving birth to her baby ten weeks prematurely in September 2025.

On the day of her death, Ms Whitehouse had been to visit her daughter in the neonatal unit at Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley - which she did every day - before catching the bus back to Oldbury, where Azim arranged to pick her up. But prosecutors said that instead of taking her back home he drove past her flat and parked up nearby where the van remained idling for 16 minutes before Miss Whitehouse appears to get out.

Prosecutors said the two were arguing. She was then caught on CCTV running along the road as he pursued her in the vehicle - nudging her along. A loud bang could then be heard, which prosecutors said was the door of Azim's vehicle crushing Miss Whitehouse against a lamppost.

Miss Whitehouse had been in an on-off relationship with Azim since 2023 CCTV showing Miss Whitehouse being pushed by Mohammed Azim's truck seconds before she was struck Azim then picked up her body and put it in the cab and drove around the corner before calling emergency services. In a 999 call played to the jury he could be heard screaming and shouting but refused to start CPR telling call handlers 'she's dead bro'.

He told the court he had accidentally hit Ms Whitehouse with his van and admitted lying about the hit and run saying he had 'panicked'. But the court heard Miss Whitehouse had accused Azim of assaulting her with his vehicle just five days before she went into premature labour. In a series of messages sent in the early hours of September 19 last year and read to the court, Miss Whitehouse wrote, 'You literally pushed me with the van door.

I went in the puddle and everything.

'That can kill the baby, making me fall like that. You have literally soaked all my clothes. You have made me bang my head on the floor.

' Lily Whitehouse had just been to visit her baby in a neonatal intensive care unit when she was allegedly crushed against a lamppost in Oldbury, West Midlands Azim, 41, was arrested after claiming he had seen somebody else hit Ms Whitehouse as she crossed the road The day before she gave birth, Miss Whitehouse told friends she had fallen and cut her hand following an argument with Azim, when he 'sped off in his car'. She gave birth to her daughter the next day.

Family members said Azim was 'not happy' that Ms Whitehouse was pregnant with another man's baby and made her hide her baby bump. She also told friends and family he would grab her and take her phone. Azim told the court that on the night of her death, she had 'wanted an extra ten minutes with him' but he had told her he needed an early night.

He said she was 'pleading' to go with him before opening the passenger door and asking him to get out and give her a hu





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