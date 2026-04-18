Red Brick Market Appeals for Return of £300 Worth of Stolen Goods

Red Brick Market is seeking the public's assistance after CCTV footage captured a man and woman allegedly stealing approximately £300 worth of items from two traders, Phoebe Doll and Baltic Seed. The market has released images in hopes the individuals will return the goods or pay for them to avoid further action.

Red Brick Market , a vibrant hub for small businesses nestled within Liverpool's Baltic Triangle , has issued a public appeal following an incident of theft. CCTV footage has captured two individuals, a man and a woman, who allegedly pilfered items from two separate traders at the popular market before departing without payment. The combined value of the stolen goods is estimated to be approximately £300.

The unfortunate event transpired on Tuesday, April 14th, when the duo targeted clothing brand Phoebe Doll and the CBD business Baltic Seed. According to the footage, the woman was observed discreetly placing several items from Phoebe Doll's display into her coat pockets. Simultaneously, the man was seen taking packets from Baltic Seed's carousel stand, also concealing them before leaving the premises. Christopher Day, the managing director of Red Brick Market, expressed his dismay, stating that the affected businesses have been left feeling devastated by the actions. He explained that such occurrences are rare and that the public appeal is made with the hope that the individuals responsible will come forward and rectify their mistake. Mr. Day recounted a similar incident that occurred over the weekend, where a couple swapped a record sleeve from a less expensive item to a more valuable one. Following a public post with photographic evidence, the individuals returned and corrected the error, leading to the removal of the post. He conveyed that if the couple involved in the recent theft chooses to pay for the items or return them, their images will also be removed from public view. Further to the alleged theft, Mr. Day believes the pair may know each other, citing evidence from the CCTV footage that suggests they were wearing identical coats at different times. While the couple visited multiple stalls, the majority of the items were taken from Phoebe Doll and Baltic Seed. Mr. Day emphasized the detrimental impact such acts have on independent traders, highlighting that these businesses are not large corporations but rather small enterprises striving to operate and thrive. He views the public appeal not only as a means to recover the stolen items or their value but also as a deterrent, signaling that the market is vigilant and actively monitoring its premises. He assured that no further action would be taken if the items are returned or paid for. The incident has been reported to Merseyside Police, and the ECHO has sought comment from the authorities. The market management is hopeful that public awareness will encourage a swift resolution and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future, underscoring the importance of community support for local businesses





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Red Brick Market Theft CCTV Baltic Triangle Small Businesses

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