Red Bull Confident of Retaining Verstappen by Prioritizing a Fast Car

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies expresses confidence in keeping Max Verstappen at the team, focusing on delivering a competitive car. Despite Verstappen's criticisms of the current regulations and hints of potential departure, Mekies believes a fast car will secure the driver's future with Red Bull. The team is focused on performance and collaboration with the FIA to improve the racing experience.

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies expresses unwavering confidence in retaining Max Verstappen , asserting that delivering a “fast car” is the key to keeping the reigning world champion at the team. Despite Verstappen's vocal criticism of the new generation regulations, describing the racing action as subpar and drawing comparisons to video games, Mekies dismisses any contemplation of Verstappen's departure, focusing instead on the team's performance.

Verstappen has previously expressed his dissatisfaction with the new regulations, even hinting that his enjoyment is a crucial factor in his future in Formula 1. However, Mekies' remarks suggest that the team is unconcerned about Verstappen's future beyond the current season. This comes as the team grapples with performance issues and has struggled to deliver a competitive car that meets Verstappen's expectations. Red Bull is eager to appease the driver and will provide solutions in the following races.\Mekies' optimism is rooted in the belief that Verstappen will remain committed if Red Bull can provide him with a winning car. He highlighted the intense dedication and passion within the team, stating that the focus is solely on developing a fast car for the future. He emphasizes that the driver market is not a concern, and the team's priority is solely on achieving a high level of performance. Mekies suggests that there is no need to worry about driver transfers if the team delivers the results, and he also pointed out that the team is focused on improving the regulations to bring the sport back to the standards that Verstappen enjoys. Mekies believes in the FIA’s ability to refine the regulations to create a more compelling racing environment. Mekies also says that Red Bull is working with the FIA to improve the race quality.\Verstappen's current position in the drivers' standings reflects Red Bull's struggles, with the team facing considerable ground to cover. Verstappen currently sits in ninth place with 12 points, far behind the championship leader. Red Bull’s issues are even more evident in the constructors' battle, where the team is currently ranked sixth, behind Haas and Alpine. This lack of performance puts a strain on Verstappen, who has expressed his frustration with the lack of competitiveness of the car. Despite the challenges, Mekies remains upbeat, pointing to the team's commitment to improving the car and the sport. He is confident that Verstappen will remain committed to Red Bull if they can provide him with a competitive car. The team is dedicated to addressing Verstappen's concerns, and Mekies suggests that changes to the regulations are being discussed to enhance the racing action. He believes that restoring the competitive environment will address the driver's discontent and ensure his continued commitment to the team. Red Bull understands how important it is for Verstappen to feel competitive, which drives the team to work harder





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