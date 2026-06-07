Following the Canadian Grand Prix, the FIA has confirmed that Red Bull Ford Powertines' V6 combustion engine is the benchmark in Formula 1. Mercedes and Ferrari have been found to be behind by more than 2%, qualifying them for additional homologation tokens under the ADUO system to enhance their power units.

In the wake of the Canadian Grand Prix, Formula 1 's governing body, the FIA, has delivered a significant verdict on the state of engine performance among the sport's power unit manufacturers.

Red Bull Ford Powertines has been officially recognized as having the leading V6 combustion engine, a revelation that could reshape the competitive landscape for the remainder of the season. The assessment, part of the automatic performance balancing measure known as the Acknowledged Documented Upgrade Opportunity (ADUO) system, measured the performance deficit of each engine against the benchmark. According to information obtained by Motorsport.com, Mercedes' power unit exceeds a 2% performance gap, entitling the team to one additional homologation token.

Ferrari is expected to receive two tokens as its deficit surpasses the 4% threshold. The precise extent of Honda's disadvantage remains less clear, though it is anticipated to be even greater. An official announcement detailing the findings is scheduled for release by Monday, in compliance with the regulation that mandates publication within 14 days of the Canadian Grand Prix. The ADUO system was designed to prevent a situation akin to Honda's struggles in 2017, where one manufacturer was significantly out-powered.

The sliding scale mechanism grants extra development resources-such as additional dyno hours and cost cap allowances-to those lagging behind, allowing them to work on their engines outside the usual regulatory windows. However, the political battle over the interpretation and distribution of these tokens has already intensified. The system is not without its critics; while it offers a pathway to close the performance gap, the actual engineering challenge is immense.

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, speaking after the Monaco Grand Prix, inadvertently highlighted the new pecking order when he stated, "So, we've now got these tokens to try and develop and close the gap. But that's like an eight-to-10-month project, so it's not something we can just do next week.

" His comments underscore the long-term nature of engine development and caution against expecting immediate miracles from the token allocation. The news arrives amidst a backdrop of intense competition and shifting narratives. While some may question whether the ADUO tokens will truly level the playing field, the principle is to foster a more balanced championship. Mercedes, in particular, faces a crucial decision on how best to utilize its allocated resources to claw back performance.

The team has already demonstrated its ability to mount a strong comeback through strategic development, but the engine deficit presents a uniquely complex hurdle. As the season progresses, all eyes will be on how Red Bull Ford Powertines defends its advantage and whether its rivals can architect meaningful improvements. The ultimate test will be on track, where straight-line speed and energy recovery efficiency will translate directly to lap time and race results.

With the next round in Barcelona approaching, the engine war has entered a new, more regulated, phase, but the quest for power remains as fierce as ever





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