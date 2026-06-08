Red Bull Powertrains Sets 2026 F1 Engine Benchmark in Provisional FIA Assessment

Confidential FIA documents reveal Red Bull Powertrains' DM01 engine leads the 2026 performance index, granting them minimal upgrades while competitors like Mercedes and Ferrari receive allowances to close the gap.

Red Bull Powertrains has been provisionally identified as the benchmark for the 2026 Formula 1 engine season in a confidential document detailing development allowances for teams.

While the FIA has not yet made an official public announcement regarding the results of its Additional Development Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) power unit benchmarking, multiple well-placed sources have confirmed to PlanetF1.com that the Red Bull Powertrains DM01 engine is set to be recognized as the performance standard to beat. The FIA's extensive benchmarking process evaluated the current five power unit manufacturers, and the results are anticipated to be formally communicated in the near future.

The ADUO system serves as a regulatory safety net, granting manufacturers permission to make upgrades to their already-homologated power units. Depending on their performance indexing, power unit manufacturers will receive either one or two designated upgrade windows for the remainder of the current technical regulations period. The performance assessment for the 2026 engines specifically concentrated on the internal combustion engine component rather than the complete hybrid power unit.

Sources indicate that Red Bull Powertrains has achieved the highest index, a surprising outcome considering the relative newness of the RBPT operation and its independent status compared to established automotive giants such as Audi, Mercedes, Honda, and Ferrari. The Red Bull Powertrains project was initiated in 2022 under the vision of the late Dietrich Mateschitz and led by former Red Bull CEO Christian Horner, following Honda's withdrawal.

Technical director Ben Hodgkinson was appointed to spearhead the development of the DM01 power unit for the 2026 regulations. According to the indexing, Mercedes ranked as the second-best performer but was more than two percent behind the RBPT benchmark, thus earning the Brixworth-based team one upgrade opportunity. This information was corroborated by Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton during comments after the Monaco Grand Prix, who stated that RBPT led the way, followed by Mercedes, with Ferrari, Audi, and Honda trailing.

Audi has officially confirmed its qualification for at least one ADUO allowance, explaining that while its chassis for the R26 is performing well, the significant performance gap lies with the engine. The German manufacturer noted this is an expected challenge for its first-ever F1 power unit development and viewed ADUO as a crucial tool to promote parity and technological progress. The RBPT engine is developed and built through a technical partnership with Ford.

Mark Rushbrook, Ford's motorsport director, expressed immense pride in the collaboration, highlighting the strong partnership with Red Bull Powertrains and Red Bull Racing. He emphasized the commitment to continuous improvement, acknowledging existing issues but focusing on solutions. Rushbrook noted the impressive 2025 season where Max Verstappen nearly secured the championship, underscoring the determination within both organizations to climb the grid.

The partnership, based in Milton Keynes, aims for race wins and championships, with Ford satisfied being in the top half of the grid and confident in the team's capabilities. The ADUO framework is designed to balance performance while manufacturers refine their power units ahead of the 2026 technical revolution





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Red Bull Powertrains FIA ADUO 2026 Engine Regulations Performance Indexing Mercedes Ferrari Audi Honda Ford Partnership Engine Upgrades

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