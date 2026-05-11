Red Bull Progresses in Miami, Showing Better Pace Than in Detroit, According to Pierre Wache

After a difficult start to the season, Red Bull appears to have taken a significant step forward in Miami. Their fifth place in the Miami Grand Prix did not fully reflect that progress, but in terms of pure pace Red Bull looked considerably more competitive than during the first three race weekends of 2026. Addressing an issue in the steering system has played an important role in that, although the upgrades – including heavily revised sidepods and a new floor – have also had the desired effect.

After a challenging start to the season, Red Bull has made progress in Miami, and Max Verstappen described it as a 'light at the end of the tunnel' for the team led by Laurent Mekies.

Red Bull's steering system issues have been addressed and their pace has improved. Although the fifth place in the Miami Grand Prix didn't fully reflect the progress, their performance in terms of pure pace was more competitive than in the first three race weekends. Pierre Wache, Red Bull's technical director, confirmed that the new package delivered what was expected of it, and the steps taken have brought Max Verstappen and the team some performance they didn't expect.

With Mercedes expected to bring a significant package in Montreal, Red Bull will focus on development for the upcoming European season. For the next major package, weight reduction is a key focus. They have already managed to reduce the RB22's excess weight by 12 kg, and plans are in place to bring the cars down to the FIA minimum weight within two months.

Red Bull is expected to make another step with a weight reduction for maybe Austria, which should gradually make them more competitive





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Red Bull Tactical Speed Weight Reduction Pace Adjustments

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