Red Bull Racing and sister supplier support proposed changes to Formula 1 regulations

The proposed changes to Formula 1 regulations includes increasing fuel flow, which would lead to a 60:40 split between the combustion engine and electrical component for 2027. The changes have been opposed by some teams, but Red Bull and Mercedes are among those backing the proposal to get closer to flat-out qualifying and racing.

Red Bull Racing boss Laurent Mekies says that his team and its sister power unit supplier are ready to step out of their 'comfort zone' and back the proposed changes to next year's Formula 1 regulations.

The FIA announced on May 8 that a move to a 60:40 split between the combustion engine and electrical component had been agreed in principle for 2027, essentially by increasing fuel flow. However, it is far from certain that the changes will go ahead. While Red Bull and Mercedes are among those backing the plans, others still have reservations





CRASH_NET_F1 / 🏆 100. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Formula 1 Proposed Changes Red Bull Racing Sister Supplier Made In Marketing Future Of Formula 1

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Red Bull provides update on long-awaited new F1 wind tunnelPierre Wache says Red Bull’s Miami upgrade has provided some encouraging signs regarding the correlation, while the team expects its new wind tunnel to be up and running in early 2027

Read more »

Christian Horner explains Monaco E-Prix visit after Red Bull F1 exitChristian Horner says he is enjoying time away from Formula 1 as he explored Formula E for the first time at the Monaco E-Prix

Read more »

F1 race winner outlines key reason why Max Verstappen won't leave Red BullDavid Coulthard who drove for Red Bull between 2005 and 2008 thinks Max Verstappen will finish his F1 career with the team

Read more »

Oscar Piastri "flattered" by Red Bull F1 interestPiastri shrugs off Red Bull's interest in him, saying it shows his stock on the Formula 1 driver market

Read more »