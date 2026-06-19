Red Bull's Austrian Upgrade 'Will Not Be Enough' to Beat Mercedes or Ferrari, Says Mekies

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies warns that the team's upcoming upgrade package for the Austrian Grand Prix will not be enough to secure victories against Mercedes and Ferrari, emphasising the need for continuous development despite recent progress.

Red Bull 's team principal Laurent Mekies has issued a caution regarding the team's upcoming upgrade package, stating it will not be sufficient to directly challenge Mercedes or Ferrari for race victories.

With the current season operating under all-new technical regulations, the cars are still in a developmental infancy, presenting significant potential for unlocking greater performance. However, Red Bull did not gain any upgrade tokens for its power unit, meaning all performance gains must now come from chassis developments. The competitive landscape this season is characterised by performance fluctuations depending on which team successfully introduces its upgrades first, Mekies explained.

Ferrari made a substantial step forward at the recent race, while Red Bull's next major upgrade is scheduled for the Austrian Grand Prix. The true value of any package is measured by the lap time improvement it delivers on track. Although the dedicated effort from the Milton Keynes factory is undeniable, Mekies confirmed that the Austrian upgrade alone will not close the gap entirely.

He stressed the importance of maintaining a steady trajectory of closing the performance deficit, moving from discussing gaps of four tenths of a second to smaller margins. Max Verstappen finished fourth in the Spanish Grand Prix, a result aided by late retirements of Kimi Antonelli and Charles Leclerc. Verstappen raced in clear air, over fifteen seconds separated from the McLaren drivers ahead and behind, indicating a relatively quiet race for the Dutch driver.

Mekies refuted any notion that Red Bull has settled into a midfield 'no man's land'. He clarified that the team is fighting within the top four, but podiums are not achievable at every circuit layout. While podium contention was possible in Canada and Monaco, it was not realistic in Spain, which he deemed fair. He suggested that before late-race incidents, beating one Ferrari and one McLaren represented the team's optimal possible outcome for that weekend





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