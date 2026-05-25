Red Carpet Disasters of the 2026 American Music Awards

Many celebrities attended the 2026 American Music Awards event, but some of their outfits left much to be desired many wowed in their glamorous dresses and stunning ensembles but others completely missed the mark, with some outfits being described as unflattering and awkward

Many celebrities appeared on the red carpet of the 2026 American Music Awards but not all of them shone in their outfits Celebrities such as Taylor Swift Sabrina Carpenter Olivia Dean and Lady Gaga are top nominees this year The event is hosted by Queen Latifah and will kick off at 8pm EST at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas Nevada The event is set to honor the biggest artists in the music industry However some of the stars who attended the event fell short of expectations with their fashion choices Many of Hollywood s most elite have already arrived on the carpet ahead of the ceremony and while some wowed in their glamorous dresses and stunning ensembles others completely missed the mark From over the top ruffles and eye-popping patterns to clashing colors and nearly naked looks the glittering soiree has been filled with a slew of sartorial nightmares and fashion fails Many stars have been spotted wearing outfits that have been described as unflattering and awkward Some Celebrities such as Melanie Martinez Bebe Rexha and Paula Abdul wore outfits that looked dramatic but not in a good way while others like Karol G and Lisa Rinna looked like they would be more at home at a Halloween party Stars like Karol G wore ripped mesh see-through crop tops that could be seen from all sides while Lisa Rinna wore no shirt underneath her suit jacket Others such as Melanie Martinez and Bebe Rexha wore outfits with puffy sleeves and belly-baring necklines that can be very unflattering The 2026 American Music Awards has certainly been a night to remember for all the wrong reasons The event showcased many stylish outfits but it also showed many fashion disasters that left fans and critics alike scratching their heads The fashion choices left a lot to be desired and left some people wondering how many celebrities make it on the red carpet each years Leading celebrity epitomized the theme was probably none other than Paula Abdul in her artless and unflattering fashion choices The other celebrity who stood out with subpar ensemble was Melanie Martinez who appear to have ripped from the 80s as her fashion choices were drawing from a questionable archetype On year another fellow competitor who showcase weak fashion stance was Bea Rexha who wear an outfit with wrinkles which takes one to think different designer.

Many celebrities appeared on the red carpet of the 2026 American Music Awards but not all of them shone in their outfits Celebrities such as Taylor Swift Sabrina Carpenter Olivia Dean and Lady Gaga are top nominees this year The event is hosted by Queen Latifah and will kick off at 8pm EST at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas Nevada The event is set to honor the biggest artists in the music industry However some of the stars who attended the event fell short of expectations with their fashion choices Many of Hollywood s most elite have already arrived on the carpet ahead of the ceremony and while some wowed in their glamorous dresses and stunning ensembles others completely missed the mark From over the top ruffles and eye-popping patterns to clashing colors and nearly naked looks the glittering soiree has been filled with a slew of sartorial nightmares and fashion fails Many stars have been spotted wearing outfits that have been described as unflattering and awkward Some Celebrities such as Melanie Martinez Bebe Rexha and Paula Abdul wore outfits that looked dramatic but not in a good way while others like Karol G and Lisa Rinna looked like they would be more at home at a Halloween party Stars like Karol G wore ripped mesh see-through crop tops that could be seen from all sides while Lisa Rinna wore no shirt underneath her suit jacket Others such as Melanie Martinez and Bebe Rexha wore outfits with puffy sleeves and belly-baring necklines that can be very unflattering The 2026 American Music Awards has certainly been a night to remember for all the wrong reasons The event showcased many stylish outfits but it also showed many fashion disasters that left fans and critics alike scratching their heads The fashion choices left a lot to be desired and left some people wondering how many celebrities make it on the red carpet each years Leading celebrity epitomized the theme was probably none other than Paula Abdul in her artless and unflattering fashion choices The other celebrity who stood out with subpar ensemble was Melanie Martinez who appear to have ripped from the 80s as her fashion choices were drawing from a questionable archetype On year another fellow competitor who showcase weak fashion stance was Bea Rexha who wear an outfit with wrinkles which takes one to think different designer





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