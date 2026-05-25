Red Carpet Highlights From The 2026 American Music Awards

The 52nd American Music Awards red carpet saw a display of stunning styles from the likes of Music's biggest names. Huge fashion moments included Nikki Glaser's bright and eye-catching outfit, Queen Latifah's glamorous white fur coat, and Haley Kalil's daring wet-look dress. Pop icon Taylor Swift leads the nominations and made a stylish appearance on the red carpet, looking ahead to adding to her impressive trophy count.

Music's biggest names delivered show-stopping fashion at the 2026 American Music Awards red carpet on Monday. Comedian Nikki Glaser sizzled in a cleavage-baring dress with a high side slit at the star-studded ceremony, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Nevada.

Meanwhile Queen Latifah donned a glamorous fuzzy white fur coat ahead of her hosting duties. Model Haley Kalil sizzled in a sheer, white wet-look dress that perfectly hugged her figure. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Draper opted for an elegant black and white gown. TV personality Mia Calabrese chanelled Jennifer Lopez in a plunging green peacock dress reminiscent of the iconic Versace look the singer wore at the 2000 Grammys.

Comedian Nikki Glaser sizzled in a cleavage-baring dress with a high side slit at the 2026 American Music Awards red carpet on Monday Queen Latifah donned a glamorous fuzzy white fur coat ahead of her hosting duties The Love Island alum JaNa Craig turned heads in a bright animal print maxi dress. Actress Natalie Alyn Lind put on a leggy display in a bright yellow mini dress with pointed-toe heels and a matching clutch.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow and husband John Barlow were also in attendance. Love Island USA beauty Amaya Espinal stunned in a revealing halter neck dress. South Korean singer Rei Ami showed off her legs in a metallic mini dress, while comedian Hannah Berner was a bombshell in a red corset dress. Kirsy Lovett opted for a pink and black bustier top with a fringe skirt.

Gymnast Jordan Chiles was casually cool in a sparkling blouse and slacks. Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik and bassist Robby Takac were joined by daughters Liliana Rzeznik and Hana Takac.

First time nominee Sombr showed off his effortlessly cool style and was joined by his mom Bennah Serfaty at the event. The dress highlighted her toned legs Model Haley Kalil was one of the first to hit the red carpet, turning heads in a sheer, white wet-look dress that perfectly hugged her figure The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Draper opted for an elegant black and white gown.

Her fellow Love Island alum JaNa Craig turned heads in a bright animal print maxi dress Actress Natalie Alyn Lind put on a leggy display in a bright yellow mini dress with pointed-toe heels and a matching clutch Comedian Hannah Berner was a bombshell in a red corset dress TV personality Mia Calabrese chanelled Jennifer Lopez in a plunging green peacock dress reminiscent of the iconic Versace look the singer wore at the 2000 Grammys Lindsay Price looked glamorous in a strapless sheer black dress South Korean singer Rei Ami showed off her legs in a metallic mini dress.

Kirsy Lovett opted for a pink and black bustier top with a fringe skirt The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow and husband John Barlow were also in attendance Billy Idol, who will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for contributions to rock music, showed off his rocker style on the red carpet The White Wedding hitmaker opted for a pop of color in a bright fushia shirt The 52nd American Music Awards (AMAs) will be hosted by Queen Latifah.

Pop icon Taylor Swift leads the nominations with a huge eight nods in categories including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia and Album of the Year for The Life of a Showgirl. Swift holds the all-time record for the most AMA wins, with 40 trophies, and will be set to add to that impressive total on the night.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker is also nominated in the Best Music Video and Best Pop Song categories for The Fate of Ophelia, Song of the Summer for Elizabeth Taylor, Best Female Pop Artist and Best Pop Album categories. If Swift wins all eight of her categories, she will tie both Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most wins in one night.

Swift's protegee Sabrina Carpenter has landed seven nominations, and will face off against her mentor in several major categories, with her hit Manchild and successful album, Man's Best Friend recognized. Gymnast Jordan Chiles was casually cool in a sparkling blouse and slacks First time nominee Sombr, who landed seven nods, showed off his effortlessly cool style He was joined by his mom Bennah Serfaty Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik (R) and bassist Robby Takac (L) were joined by daughters Liliana Rzeznik and Hana Takac Morgan Wallen, Olivia Dean, and Sombr have all also landed seven nominations each, while Ordinary hitmaker Alex Warren and Lady Gaga have scored six nods.

First-time nominees include Sombr, Dean, Warren, Katseye, BigXthaPlug, Leon Thomas, PinkPantheress, Raye, Role Model, Sienna Spiro and Tate McRae. Katseye, The Pussycat Dolls, Busta Rhymes, Billy Idol, and New Kids on the Block are among the star-studded performers lis





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