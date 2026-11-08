RedBridge Poll Reveals Coalition Leads Labor in Two-Party Preferred Vote Amid Inflation Concerns

A new RedBridge poll shows the Coalition leading Labor on a two-party preferred basis while One Nation tops the primary vote. The data highlights rising voter dissatisfaction with economic management and inflation.

A bombshell RedBridge poll has shifted the political landscape by putting the Coalition ahead of Labor on a two-party-preferred basis, while One Nation remains on top of the primary vote. The survey was conducted after the Reserve Bank lifted the cash rate to an 18-year high of 4.85 per cent, reflecting heightened anxiety about the cost of living among Australian voters.

One Nation recorded 28 per cent of the primary vote, followed closely by Labor on 26 per cent, the Coalition on 25 per cent and the Greens on 13 per cent. The Coalition led Labor 53 per cent to 47 per cent on a two-party-preferred basis, while Labor led One Nation 54 per cent to 46 per cent in a separate head-to-head contest.

Also read Piers Morgan On Russell Brand Conviction, Pawel Pawlikowski Film Review, And Anti-War Lesson From Trump Defeat

Core Polling Mechanics and Voter Shifts

The data indicates a significant swing in voter sentiment, with the Coalition recording a primary of 25 per cent, up four points from previous measurements. This shift occurred against a backdrop of economic uncertainty driven by domestic price pressures rather than international events.

Modelling from the Business Council of Australia estimated that nearly 70 per cent of inflation is coming from non-tradeable parts of the economy. This includes housing, rents and other locally supplied services that are largely insulated from global market forces. The modelling attributed about three percentage points of Australia's 4.3 per cent annual inflation rate to domestic, non-tradable components.

Advertisement

Anthony Albanese Defends Economic Record

Responding to the polling on Monday, Anthony Albanese argued voters would ultimately judge his government on its economic record, Medicare and employment outcomes. 'When we go to the next election in 2028, we'll be able to talk about the strengthening that we've done in Medicare,' he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted that Australia has the lowest unemployment rate of any government on average over the last 50 years. He also noted that, unlike most advanced economies, Australia has not had a single quarter of negative growth. Albanese insisted that the government has strengthened the nation's financial foundation despite current challenges.

Albanese took aim at his political opponents, arguing they lacked unity and offered no credible alternative government. 'It stands in stark contrast to the alternative, which is essentially a rabble of dysfunction made up of One Nation, the Liberals, the Nationals and others on the right, and the Greens being a protest party on the left,' he said.

He urged the opposition to be constructive and support the savings measures that are before the Parliament over the next couple of weeks. Albanese's net approval rating improved four points from minus 27 to minus 23, while Treasurer Jim Chalmers rose one point from minus 23 to minus 22. Opposition leader Angus Taylor's rating improved one point to minus 5, while Pauline Hanson's fell four points to minus 14.

Advertisement

Coalition Criticizes Labor's Economic Management

Speaking on Sunrise on Monday, Shadow Treasurer Tim Wilson said the figures showed voters were increasingly losing confidence in Labor's economic management. He accused the government of fuelling inflation through excessive spending, arguing that the Prime Minister keeps stoking inflation and making Australians poorer.

Wilson claimed that this government's economic model is built around an active inflation agenda. He described a vicious cycle that fuels inflation, taxes inflation and spends inflation, sending households backwards. Wilson asserted that Australians are having to choose between keeping a roof over their heads and paying for opportunities for their children.

Despite repeated claims from the government that public spending is not a major driver of inflation, new analysis suggests Australia's price pressures are being driven overwhelmingly by domestic factors. This contradicts the narrative that external global events are the sole cause of rising costs.

In the three-way preferred prime minister contest, Albanese slipped one point to 30 per cent, Hanson fell two points to 24 per cent and Taylor rose one point to 16 per cent. Wilson concluded that Australia should be a country where families do not have to make those kinds of sacrifices.