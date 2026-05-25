Redcar Beach: A Yorkshire Treasure I've Been Neglecting for 27 Years

The author reflects on their 27-year absence from visiting Yorkshire beaches and their recent visit to Redcar, where they discovered a beautiful and peaceful expanse beyond the remnants of the disused steelworks. They also highlight the importance of celebrating local tourist destinations and the need for sustainability in international travel.

Until recently, I hadn't visited a beach in God's Own Country since 1995. Perhaps it was the year prior; my memory fails me. What I do recall, though, is that it was Scarborough and I was accompanied by my mum, dad, sister and grandma.

I believe we also travelled up the coast to Whitby during Folk Week, and I can picture my dad – somewhat ironically a Bob Dylan and Woody Guthrie enthusiast – moaning that folk music was miserable. This week I travelled to Redcar to investigate whether the town was finally experiencing a resurgence.

As I stood upon the sands off The Esplanade, a realisation struck me; this marked the first occasion I'd seen – never mind set foot on – a Yorkshire beach in no fewer than 27 years. What an absolute embarrassment I am, I pondered, unleashing a metaphorical torrent of connected musings. Here are those reflections, some addressing why I'd waited so long, my impressions of these stretches of sand and shingle, and various other loosely connected matters, reports Yorkshire Live.

I was raised in Manchester, so visiting a Yorkshire beach simply wasn't something folk west of the Pennines typically did. We headed to Blackpool or Southport instead, or Formby for a quieter day out. It's straightforward geography; the closest Yorkshire beach is double the distance. Dad and my grandma were devotees of Scarborough – possibly she'd visited when living in Middlesbrough – so we embarked on a sentimental journey.

Coronavirus restrictions dominated 2020 - 2022 I stepped into tourism writing in March 2020 and we're all aware of what unfolded that month. Still a disappointing effort, Himelfield. We should celebrate our own tourist destinations more With overseas travel proving troublesome or impossible during a pandemic, Britons have rediscovered the exceptional offerings we have on our doorstep. While the Yorkshire coast may not boast year-round sunshine like, say, Tenerife, it's considerably more affordable and accessible.

Furthermore – and I'm not trying to sound like Greta Thunberg – there's the matter of sustainability. International flights generate vast amounts of pollution and represent a major factor in climate change. Unless we discover a practical method of powering passenger aircraft with clean and renewable energy, international tourism's future looks increasingly uncertain.

Inclement weather comes with the territory on a British holiday When I reached Redcar, the weather seemed to know I'd arrived because rain was falling, while back home near Todmorden conditions were warm and dry. Nonetheless, the seaweed-covered sands were as impressive as any sandy beach I'd experienced – and I've visited California and Israel. As northerners, we recognise that poor weather forms part of the package. This is lovely, isn't it?

Beyond the remnants of Redcar's disused steelworks, Coatham Beach offers a beautiful, peaceful expanse. Once you reach the sand dunes – designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) – the steelworks disappear from view entirely. With some time available, I made the 10-minute drive to Marske-by-the-Sea. Situated just 2.5 miles from Redcar Beach, it feels worlds apart.

While the sand is identical to Redcar's, there's hardly any development whatsoever. The views from the beach are genuinely uplifting; a line of immaculately maintained terraced properties and Cliff House, a crenulated, early Victorian mansion which is now flats. From this peaceful, unspoilt shoreline, you can also glimpse the charming seaside town of Saltburn and the sandstone promontory of Hunt Cliff. Yorkshire is a substantial county.

The journey from Todmorden to Redcar took two hours. You can travel at motorway speeds for two hours and remain within the same county boundaries. That's substantial. Perhaps not substantial compared to British Columbia, Canada or Queensland, Australia, but enormous by British standards.

Knowing it would take at least as long to return and collect my children, I couldn't linger longer, though I wished I could have done. I won't leave it as long next time. That's self-evident. Like this story?

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Yorkshire Redcar Beach Coatham Beach Marske-By-The-Sea Saltburn Hunt Cliff Sustainability International Travel Climate Change

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