Reddick Dominates Kansas Qualifying, Secures Third Pole of 2026

Tyler Reddick clinches his 14th career pole and third of the 2026 season at Kansas Speedway, leading a Toyota 1-2-3 in a strong qualifying performance.

The remarkable season for Tyler Reddick and 23XI Racing continues to impress, with the team achieving another significant milestone just one day after announcing their partnership with Rockstar Energy. Reddick secured his 14th career pole position and his third of the 2026 season at Kansas Speedway , demonstrating exceptional pace with a blistering lap of 29.142 seconds.

This performance narrowly edged out his team owner, Denny Hamlin, by a mere 0.019 seconds, highlighting the intense competition even within the same team. The strong showing was further solidified by a dominant Toyota 1-2-3 in qualifying, with Ty Gibbs, the winner from the previous week, rounding out the top three. Chevrolet's top contender, Kyle Larson, qualified in fourth place, followed by Chase Briscoe in fifth. The top ten was completed by Carson Hocevar, Chris Buescher, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney, and Bubba Wallace, showcasing a diverse range of manufacturers and drivers vying for supremacy.

Reddick expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance, stating, It's really awesome. This Toyota Camry was really solid in practice. We elected to give up rolling out first (in practice) to get those adjustments we wanted to. Really, really good handling. Just proud of everyone's effort here at 23XI. We've been solid. We had that stretch where we were really tough to beat here and we've worked hard to improve that. To have a Saturday go like this -- just smooth with great handling is exactly what we want to see. His comments reflect a team that has diligently worked on its setup and strategy, yielding impressive results.

The qualifying session itself was a dynamic affair, with drivers constantly pushing the limits. Corey Heim set an initial benchmark, but Shane van Gisbergen quickly surpassed it. William Byron then took provisional pole before Christopher Bell delivered a sensational lap to lead the first half of qualifying. The second half saw a flurry of activity, with Daniel Suarez briefly topping the charts, only to be outdone by Chris Buescher. Carson Hocevar then claimed the top spot before the Joe Gibbs Racing duo of Hamlin and Briscoe asserted their dominance. Kyle Larson came close but lost valuable time in the final corner, ultimately leaving the door open for another Toyota to claim the pole.

The qualifying session at Kansas Speedway was a testament to the precision and speed of the drivers and their machines. From the initial laps set by Corey Heim to the final moments of contention, the competition was fierce. Van Gisbergen's early success was quickly overshadowed by William Byron's impressive run. However, it was Christopher Bell who truly set the pace in the first segment, laying down a formidable lap time. As the session progressed into its latter stages, the leaderboard saw frequent changes. Daniel Suarez briefly held the top position, only for Chris Buescher to edge him out by the slimmest of margins. Carson Hocevar then made his mark by going to the top, but the formidable pairing of Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe from Joe Gibbs Racing swiftly responded, demonstrating their car's potential. Kyle Larson, a strong contender, managed to get close to the front but encountered difficulties in the final turn, which prevented him from challenging for the top spot. Ultimately, it was Tyler Reddick, driving another Toyota, who proved to be the fastest, highlighting the manufacturer's strong performance on the day.

Notably, the session proceeded without any major incidents, though Ty Dillon experienced an issue on his flying lap, resulting in him starting at the rear of the field. The full starting lineup reflects a highly competitive field, with numerous drivers and manufacturers represented





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