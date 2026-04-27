RedNote Drives Surge in Chinese Tourists to UK’s Hidden Gems, Reshaping Tourism Trends

Chinese Gen Z tourists are bypassing traditional landmarks in favor of Instagram-worthy spots like Kensington and Notting Hill, thanks to the influence of social media platform RedNote. The app, with over 350 million monthly users, is transforming UK tourism, leading to organized 'wisteria tours' and frustrations among locals. Destinations like York, the Cotswolds, and Bibury are seeing a surge in visitors, driven by RedNote’s digital guidebook effect.

In the quiet side streets of West London, a new trend is emerging as Chinese Gen Z tourists ditch traditional landmarks like Big Ben and Buckingham Palace in favor of the picturesque, wisteria-draped facades of million-pound mansions in Kensington and Notting Hill.

This shift in tourism preferences is largely driven by RedNote, a popular Chinese social media platform known as Xiaohongshu or 'Little Red Book.

' The app, which boasts over 350 million monthly users, has become a digital guidebook for young, affluent Chinese travelers seeking the perfect Instagram-worthy shot. Armed with portable changing rooms and multiple outfit changes, these 'digital sightseers' are transforming the UK’s tourism landscape, with destinations like York, the North York Moors, and Cotswold villages such as Bibury and Bourton-on-the-Water experiencing a surge in Asian visitors.

The platform’s influence extends beyond the UK, attracting American users who migrated from TikTok amid fears of a ban in the US. RedNote’s user base is predominantly middle to upper-class women in their 20s and 30s, who use the app to discover and share hidden gems. In West London, homeowners have noticed a growing number of organized tours, with some residents even erecting signs to protect their properties from overzealous influencers.

One homeowner in Stafford Terrace, Kensington, had to post a sign asking visitors not to pick or lean against the wisteria after repeated damage. He explained that while most tourists are respectful, professional photographers and stylists often turn the area into a makeshift set, bringing furniture and props to create the perfect backdrop.

The issue has become so prevalent that some locals have grown frustrated, with one resident in Bibury, Gloucestershire, noting that the influx of tourists began after the village was featured on RedNote post-pandemic. The village, known for its charming Cotswold architecture, has seen an increase in selfie-snapping tourists, prompting signs in Japanese warning visitors to stay out of private gardens. Similarly, Bourton-on-the-Water, dubbed the 'Venice of the Cotswolds,' has become a hotspot for international visitors drawn by its scenic beauty.

Thai YouTuber Neti Wichiansasen, who runs the Neti’s Cinematic Journeys channel, observed the trend firsthand while filming a walking tour in West London. He noted that the phenomenon isn’t limited to wisteria but extends to other seasonal attractions like cherry blossoms. Some influencers, he said, spend hours in front of homes, changing outfits and even sitting on fences to capture the perfect shot.

York, too, has become a 'must-go place' for Chinese tourists eager to experience British life, further cementing RedNote’s role in reshaping global travel trends





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