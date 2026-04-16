Chancellor Rachel Reeves is reportedly resisting calls for a substantial increase in defence spending, citing concerns over the military's gender equality record. The accusation has ignited a fierce debate within the Labour party over defence budget priorities, with the Defence Investment Plan facing potential delays.

Rachel Reeves , the Chancellor, has reportedly faced accusations of withholding substantial funding for Britain's Armed Forces due to concerns about the military's gender equality record. This development emerges amidst escalating internal disputes within the Labour party concerning demands for increased defence expenditure.

Sources suggest Ms Reeves informed Ministry of Defence (MoD) officials seeking additional funds that they needed to improve their employment of women before further financial commitments could be considered. Ms Reeves is said to be opposing proposals to address a significant £28 billion deficit in the defence budget, indicating she is prepared to sanction only a £10 billion increase. This stance follows a directive for military chiefs to implement £3.5 billion in savings this fiscal year.

The ongoing controversy has fueled concerns that Labour's Defence Investment Plan (DIP), a crucial blueprint for military modernization, might be postponed until the summer, potentially making its release almost a year behind schedule. Adding to the complexity of funding discussions, Health Secretary Wes Streeting publicly supported boosting defence spending while simultaneously advocating for reductions in the welfare bill. However, other prominent Labour figures have proposed alternative funding mechanisms, suggesting the abolition of a contentious digital ID scheme and the reconsideration of certain Net Zero policies instead of impacting the benefits system.

During discussions with the MoD, Ms Reeves is alleged to have highlighted the department's unsatisfactory performance regarding gender parity. A Treasury source vehemently dismissed this claim as baseless, labeling it as nonsense. This statement came after the Prime Minister's spokesperson twice declined to explicitly refute the accusation. Official government statistics indicate that the MoD's gender pay gap, which measures the difference in average earnings between male and female employees, was actually lower than that of the Treasury in the preceding year.

Opposition leader Kemi Badenoch criticized the alleged reasoning, stating, If Reeves isn’t funding our armed forces because 50 per cent of them aren’t female, she is unfit for government. This represents a new low. The Defence Investment Plan (DIP), initially slated for publication last autumn, may now be delayed until the summer, despite mounting pressure on Keir Starmer to expedite its release. Chancellor Rachel Reeves is reportedly resisting calls to bridge a £28 billion gap in the defence budget, asserting that the nation can only afford a £10 billion increase. She has also instructed defence leaders to achieve £3.5 billion in savings this year, a move occurring at a time of growing apprehension about the operational readiness of the military services, particularly the Royal Navy and the British Army.

Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of engaging in an act of national suicide by granting the Treasury control over the DIP, as Labour figures have publicly advocated for increased funding. The plan was originally scheduled for release last autumn but is now unlikely to be published before summer, despite widespread calls for action. According to The Spectator, Ms Reeves questioned military officials, stating, Why should we give money to a department that's so far away from gender parity? A spokesperson for Sir Keir has declined to comment on the speculation, informing reporters that the focus remains on finalizing the Defence Investment Plan and that work is actively underway. Military service chiefs were questioned by Members of Parliament on this precise issue earlier this week.

General Sir Gwyn Jenkins, the First Sea Lord, informed the Defence Committee on Tuesday that 16 per cent of recruits to the Navy are now women and that retention rates are improving. Concurrently, Army Chief General Sir Roly Walker reported that 11.7 per cent of soldiers are women, acknowledging that this figure remains too low. Britain's first female Chancellor has openly expressed her feminist convictions since taking office. Months after the 2024 election, she initiated the removal of all photographs of men from the opulent state room, announcing that every painting would be replaced with artworks by or featuring women to celebrate the achievements of significant women throughout history. In November of the previous year, preceding her second Budget, she publicly criticized individuals who she felt were condescendingly explaining her job to her.

This development coincides with a recent poll suggesting that over two-thirds (69%) of Britons believe the country is inadequately prepared for a major conflict. However, the YouGov survey revealed a division among voters regarding increased defence spending. While 39% of Britons consider a defence spending boost more important, even if it necessitates cuts to public services, 31% prioritize public services. The latter view was more prevalent among supporters of Zack Polanski's Green Party, with 60% holding this opinion.

Sir Keir Starmer has reportedly been advised that the plan cannot be released before the May 7 local elections due to civil service impartiality regulations. This timing constraint suggests a narrow window for publication between the election and the State Opening of Parliament later in May, with a release in June being more probable. One source indicated to The Times that the process could take even longer, raising concerns that the DIP might not be published before Parliament's summer recess begins in July. Three former Defence Secretaries have publicly urged for the swift unveiling of the spending plan, proposing that funds be reallocated from the welfare budget to finance it.





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