Reeves Accused of Withholding Defence Funds Over Gender Equality Concerns

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is reportedly resisting calls to fully fund Britain's defence budget, allegedly citing the military's poor record on gender equality as a reason for withholding billions. The controversy comes as Labour grapples with demands for increased defence spending, with plans for a Defence Investment Plan facing potential delays until summer.

Rachel Reeves , the Chancellor, is facing accusations of deliberately withholding significant funding for Britain's Armed Forces , allegedly due to concerns about their performance on gender equality metrics. This revelation emerges amid escalating internal tensions within the Labour party concerning demands for increased defence expenditure. Reports suggest that Ms.

Reeves informed Ministry of Defence (MoD) officials seeking financial allocation that they needed to improve their recruitment and retention of women before further funds would be released. Ms. Reeves is reportedly resisting calls to address a substantial £28 billion deficit in the defence budget, signalling her willingness to approve only a £10 billion increase. This proposed increment follows a mandate for military leaders to identify £3.5 billion in savings this year. The ongoing discord raises concerns that Labour's comprehensive Defence Investment Plan (DIP), originally slated for release earlier, might be postponed until the summer, resulting in an approximately year-long delay. This procrastination is largely attributed to the contentious debate surrounding how to finance the plan. In contrast, Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, has publicly advocated for an increase in defence spending, while simultaneously emphasizing the necessity of reducing the welfare bill. However, other Labour frontbenchers have proposed alternative funding avenues, suggesting the scrapping of an unpopular digital identity scheme and certain Net Zero policies instead of targeting the benefits system. During discussions with the MoD regarding funding, Ms. Reeves is said to have explicitly raised the department's perceived shortcomings in achieving gender parity. A Treasury source vehemently dismissed this claim as false, describing it as complete fabrication. Interestingly, the Prime Minister's spokesperson twice declined to explicitly deny the accusation. Official government statistics reveal that the MoD's gender pay gap—an indicator of the disparity in average earnings between male and female employees—was actually narrower than that of the Treasury in the preceding year. Kemi Badenoch, the opposition leader, sharply criticized this alleged stance, stating that if Ms. Reeves is indeed blocking funding for the armed forces based on the proportion of female personnel, she is unfit for government and has reached a new low. The Defence Investment Plan (DIP), initially scheduled for publication last autumn, now faces a potential delay until the summer. This postponement occurs despite mounting pressure on Keir Starmer to take decisive action. Chancellor Rachel Reeves is reportedly hesitant to commit the full £28 billion required to bridge the defence budget's black hole, maintaining that the nation can only allocate £10 billion. Furthermore, she has instructed defence leaders to achieve £3.5 billion in savings this year, a period marked by growing anxieties regarding the operational readiness of the services, particularly the Royal Navy and the British Army. Sir Keir has been accused of jeopardizing national security by ceding control of the DIP to the Treasury, particularly as various Labour figures have publicly called for increased defence funding. The plan's delayed release, now possibly extending into the summer, is a significant concern. According to The Spectator, Ms. Reeves questioned military officials directly about the rationale for allocating funds to a department that, in her view, is far from achieving gender parity. Sir Keir's spokesperson has refrained from commenting on the speculative nature of these reports, stating only that the party is focused on finalizing the Defence Investment Plan and is actively working on it. Service chiefs have recently been questioned by Members of Parliament on this very issue. General Sir Gwyn Jenkins, the First Sea Lord, informed the Defence Committee that women now constitute 16 percent of Naval recruits and that efforts are underway to improve retention rates. Concurrently, Army Chief General Sir Roly Walker acknowledged that while women make up 11.7 percent of soldiers, this figure remains insufficient. As Britain's first female Chancellor, Rachel Reeves has consistently articulated her feminist convictions. Following the 2024 election, she initiated the removal of all portraits of men from the opulent state room at the Treasury, intending to replace them with artworks celebrating women. In November of the previous year, prior to presenting her second Budget, she publicly criticized individuals she perceived as patronizingly explaining her job to her. These developments coincide with a recent poll indicating that a significant majority of Britons, 69 percent, believe the country is ill-prepared for a major conflict. However, the same YouGov survey revealed a divided public opinion on increasing defence spending. While 39 percent of respondents considered a defence spending boost more important, even at the expense of public services, 31 percent prioritized public services. Support for prioritizing public services was particularly strong among Green Party supporters, with 60 percent holding this view. Sir Keir has reportedly been advised that the plan cannot be released before the May 7 local elections due to civil service impartiality regulations. This suggests a narrow window for its publication between the local elections and the State Opening of Parliament later in May, making a June release more probable. Some sources indicate the delay could be even longer, raising fears that the DIP might not be published before Parliament's summer recess in July. Three former Defence Secretaries have publicly urged for the swift unveiling of the spending plan, advocating for funds to be reallocated from the welfare budget to finance it





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rachel Reeves Defence Spending Labour Party Gender Equality Armed Forces

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fund the UK's defence by cutting social spending, says former Chief of the Defence StaffLord Stirrup called for the government to 'row back' on the 'ever-increasing social provision at the expense of defence'.

Read more »

Reeves Calls Trump's Iran War a 'Mistake' Amidst Growing Transatlantic FrictionUK Chancellor Rachel Reeves has publicly criticized Donald Trump's military actions against Iran as a mistake, questioning their impact on global safety and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Her comments come as President Trump expresses anger over the UK's refusal to support the campaign and hints at reconsidering the trade deal. The situation highlights significant transatlantic tensions and concerns about economic and energy security.

Read more »

Chancellor cuts bills for thousands more firms as she continues Washington talksRachel Reeves has stepped up criticism of US-Israeli military action in Iran.

Read more »

Rachel Reeves can fix this economic crisis - but it will involve your pensionCutting pensions - or slowing their growth - would give political cover to trim other benefits too

Read more »

Rachel Reeves Dubs Trump's Iran War 'A Mistake' As She Lets Rip In WashingtonKate is a political correspondent at HuffPost UK. Based in Westminster, she covers the day-to-day events occupying parliament while also specialising in the Ukraine war, international relations and unpicking key economic events.

Read more »

Rachel Reeves says Iran war was 'mistake' that failed to make world 'safer'Rachel Reeves has described Donald Trump’s war with Iran as a “mistake”, saying she is not convinced the joint US-Israeli action has made the world safer.

Read more »