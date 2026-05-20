Reeves Allies Talk Up her Value to Burnham Amid Potential PM Shift

The passage discussesalmond labour's repositioning and future leadership prospects

Rachel Reeves ' allies are emphasizing her value to Andy Burnham as the Labour party prepares for a post-Starmer era. The Chancellor's supporters highlight the need for trust from bond markets under a potential future Labour government led by Burnham.

There are also concerns of having two white men at the top of the government, with Ed Miliband potentially taking charge of the Treasury. The prospect of the Net Zero Secretary in No. 11 has been causing anxiety among Labour circles. Cabinet ministers are starting a scramble for survival as the expectation rises that Burnham will become PM.

The maneuvering includes the probability of giving Cabinet berths to Angela Rayner and allies like Louise Haigh, who co-chairs the influential soft-Left Tribune group of MPs. Reeves, backed by Mr. Burnham in his failed 2015 leadership bid, is widely considered to be his shadow chancellor if he were to triumph.

However, relations are said to have soured recently when they clashed over Mr. Burnham's suggestion that the government should pay less attention to bond markets. Mr. Burnham has retracted his view and now emphasizes Ms. Reeves' fiscal rules. Senior Labour figures believe she is unlikely to hang on if Mr. Burnham takes charge. Shabana Mahmood is also tipped as the potential chancellor, although she is regarded as being on the right side of the party.

Mr. Miliband is considered a 'dogmatic' leftist and is described as a 'total disaster' to have as Chancellor. Markets are showing signs of nervousness regarding a possible increase in borrowing and spending. Ms. Reeves is working on the cost of living this week, trying to burnish her credentials. Ms. Reeves is scheduled to speak at a conference in Leeds this afternoon instead of attending Prime Minister's Questions





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Rachel Reeves Andy Burnham Labour Leadership Net Zero Secretary Cabinet Bond Markets Gilts Economic Policy Political Strategy Parliamentary Labour Party Financial Issues Cost Of Living Government Policy Weightage Political Campaigns

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