Reeves Calls Trump's Iran War a 'Mistake' Amidst Growing Transatlantic Friction

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves has publicly criticized Donald Trump's military actions against Iran as a mistake, questioning their impact on global safety and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Her comments come as President Trump expresses anger over the UK's refusal to support the campaign and hints at reconsidering the trade deal. The situation highlights significant transatlantic tensions and concerns about economic and energy security.

Rachel Reeves , the Chancellor, has publicly declared Donald Trump 's military actions against Iran a misstep, positioning herself to deflect any blame for ensuing global instability. Speaking at the International Monetary Fund meetings in Washington, she expressed doubts that the joint US-Israeli offensive had enhanced global security.

These remarks surface amidst significant transatlantic discord concerning the escalating Middle East crisis, which has led to the effective closure of the vital Strait of Hormuz. President Trump, exhibiting his characteristic ire, once again criticized Keir Starmer for declining to endorse his military campaign. In an unprompted interview with Sky News, Trump lamented the UK's perceived lack of support during the strikes on Tehran and efforts to reopen the Strait. He further implied potential retaliation by reconsidering the trade agreement previously brokered with Sir Keir last year. Beyond trade, Trump also targeted Labour's stances on immigration and Net Zero initiatives. Sir Keir, when questioned about Trump's barbs at Prime Minister's Questions, characterized them as mere pressure tactics aimed at altering his position on the Iran conflict. He adamantly stated, I'm not going to change my mind, I'm not going to yield. Meanwhile, Downing Street has downplayed suggestions from the Welsh Labour leader for the Prime Minister to retaliate by suspending a key joint defense project. Baroness Morgan had proposed shelving the planned 'deep space radar' in Pembrokeshire in response to Trump's perceived hostility and verbal attacks on the UK. Addressing a CNBC event in Washington, Ms. Reeves articulated her perspective on Iran, stating, The question is not whether you like or dislike the Iranian regime – I strongly dislike the Iranian regime – but how to achieve the change that you want to achieve. She emphasized that Iran currently does not possess nuclear weapons and argued that diplomacy, not conflict, is the most effective route to prevent Tehran from acquiring them. The Chancellor elaborated, There was a diplomatic channel open, conversations, formal discussions were happening. I think it was a mistake to end those and to enter into conflict, because I'm not convinced that we are safer today than we were a few weeks ago. Ms. Reeves continued, We've never been clear about what the goals of this conflict is, which is why the impacts in our economy, but also here in the US economy and around the world, and particularly for our allies in the Gulf, like Saudi and Qatar and the UAE, are so immense. We need to reopen that Strait of Hormuz to get down energy prices and to strengthen and stabilise. I believe that you can't have economic security without national security. Energy security is a key part of that. But to have energy security, you've got to have those key waterways open, which we don't at the moment. She highlighted that the Strait of Hormuz was operational at the outset of the conflict, underscoring her point about the lack of clear objectives. While acknowledging the UK's commitment to reopening the waterway, Ms. Reeves reiterated, Yes, we want to get back there, but I'm not convinced that this conflict has made the world a safer place. Last May, Sir Keir had announced an 'Economic Prosperity Deal' with Mr. Trump, spanning various sectors including automotive, aerospace, and agriculture. However, certain aspects of this agreement remain unfinalized, and a UK-US technology partnership appears to have been temporarily halted. When questioned about the state of the 'Special Relationship,' Mr. Trump remarked that it has been better, expressing his disappointment. He ominously added, We gave them a good trade deal. Better than I had to. Which can always be changed. The President also renewed his criticism of Labour's immigration and Net Zero policies, asserting that the UK is being 'invaded by people from prisons, drug dealers, people from mental institutions.' Despite these tensions, Mr. Trump suggested they would not impact King Charles's upcoming State Visit to the US, indicating his awareness of the monarch's apolitical role. He described the King as a wonderful, wonderful person. When asked about the Special Relationship, Trump initially responded with a dismissive, With who? While expressing fondness for the Prime Minister, he criticized the decision to close North Sea oil production and the approach to immigration as tragic mistakes. Trump stated his affection for the UK and a desire for its success but condemned current policies as insane, reiterating concerns about illegal immigration from various global sources, including criminal elements and individuals with mental health issues





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