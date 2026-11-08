Referee Chris Kavanagh Performance Analysis: Controversial Decisions Impact Manchester United

An in-depth look at referee Chris Kavanagh's officiating during the Manchester United match, highlighting key errors and correct calls at Old Trafford.

Referee Chris Kavanagh delivered a mixed performance during the recent Premier League clash at Old Trafford, drawing significant scrutiny for both crucial correct calls and notable positional errors that influenced the match narrative.

Controversial Offside Call and Correct Ruling

Chris Kavanagh demonstrated sound judgment in a critical moment regarding Manchester United's equalizing goal. Officials initially appeared to rule out the score at 2-2, but a closer inspection revealed the decision was flawed because Breel Embolo was actually onside.

Also read Neil Warnock says Manchester United should have signed £55m Arsenal star

The Belgian striker was blocking the view of the opponent while challenging for the ball against Zion Suzuki. This specific detail clarified that the attacking play was valid, ensuring the goal stood and maintaining the correct scoreline for the home side.

Positioning Error Blocks Bruno Fernandes

Chris Kavanagh faced criticism for a bizarre positioning error in the eighth minute that directly disrupted Manchester United's attacking rhythm. The official found himself right in the center of a United attack, forcing him to move backward to avoid interference.

Advertisement

While stepping back, Chris Kavanagh inadvertently stepped on Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes. This collision blocked the midfielder's lane to receive the ball, causing him to hop in pain and allowing Aston Villa to regain possession of the play.

High Challenge on Alysson Goes Unpenalized

Just before the halftime break, Bruno Fernandes entered a challenge high on Aston Villa winger Alysson. The Brazilian winger ended up on the floor inside the penalty box, sparking debate over whether a penalty should have been awarded.

Although the incident occurred in a high-risk area, Bruno Fernandes escaped punishment as there was limited visible contact during the tackle. Many observers argued the outcome was fortunate for United, but the referee maintained that the challenge did not warrant a stoppage of play.

Leny Yoro Strong Challenge Ignored

In the 72nd minute, Manchester United defender Leny Yoro made a strong challenge on Aston Villa's Johan Manzambi. The Swiss international was left in pain and required immediate medical treatment after the collision.

Advertisement

Replay evidence showed that Leny Yoro struck Johan Manzambi before making contact with the ball. Despite this clear foul, Chris Kavanagh opted to award a throw-in to Aston Villa, a decision that contradicted the visual evidence of the initial contact.

Summary of Refereeing Impact

The match at Old Trafford highlighted the fine margins of officiating in the Premier League. Chris Kavanagh's record from the game was mixed, balancing correct high-level decisions with errors that affected key moments of the contest.