Referee Don Robertson's Tactical Handling of Security Event Under Scrutiny

Referee Don Robertson came under the spotlight for his handling of the security event at Celtic Park, Glasgow due to confusion over whether he blew the final whistle to signal the end of the match.

Callum Osmand netting the decisive strikes late in the game sparking a pitch invasion at Celtic Park . Soccer Scotland Sports Journalist, Peter Roache believes referee Don Robertson handled the security event exceptionally well protecting the players on the pitch.

The missing minute regarding whether the final whistle was blown or not could see the game potentially replayed or result in a forfeit win to Hearts. The match was later confirmed to be called with both teams informed. In the end, Scotland's Premiership was awarded to Celtic's midfielder, Callum McGregor





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Callum Osmand Callum Mcgregor Shots Referee Don Robertson Celtic Park Security Event FIFA Security Hazards Police

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