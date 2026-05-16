Referee Robertson's Final Whistle Decision in Celtic-Hearts Showdown

Referee Don Robertson has reportedly informed the SPFL he DID blow the final whistle during the chaotic conclusion of Celtic's title-winning victory over Hearts. This looks set to rule out two possibilities that could have kept the Jambos' title hopes alive in bizarre fashion - even after the league season reached a conclusion.

Referee Don Robertson has reportedly informed the SPFL he DID blow the final whistle during the chaotic conclusion of Celtic's title-winning victory over Hearts. This looks set to rule out two possibilities that could have kept the Jambos' title hopes alive in bizarre fashion - even after the league season reached a conclusion.

But there were wild scenes before the full-time whistle, after substitute Osmand scored the third goal in the 90th minute to seal the victory. That sparked a pitch invasion by the home crowd - although there was loud booing from their fellow supporters after they tumbled onto the pitch. There was some confusion over whether Robertson had blown his whistle to signal the end of the showdown, with Parkhead boss O'Neill even admitting he wasn't certain.

FIFA rules suggest that if a game is unable to be concluded due to a pitch invasion, the SFA would investigate the game could ultimately be replayed or award a 3-0 forfeit win to the opposing team - which would effectively see Hearts' awarded the league title. Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett also backed Robertson's decision to call the game - even though O'Neill revealed he was told by the fourth official there was 'about a minute to go' in the game after Osmand's strike.

He noted the IFAB Law 5 which establishes the referee as the sole timekeeper of the match, and that the referee is granted full authority to enforce the rules of the game. Posting to X, Hackett said: 'Law 5 supports the referee because he is the sole timekeeper. The ending was chaotic and unacceptable.

' The referee was frankly left with no other outcome other than to call time in the interest of the safety of the players and officials





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Referee Don Robertson SPFL Celtic's Title-Winning Victory Over Hearts Pitch Invasion Chaotic Conclusion FIFA Rules IFAB Law 5 Sole Timekeeper Referee's Decision Safety Of The Players And Officials

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