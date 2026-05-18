Reflecting on daughter's wedding day, great Tyson Fury shares sweet video

The Great Tyson Fury shares his thoughts on his daughter's wedding day after the occasion proved to be a emotional one. The boxer reunited with Venezuela on the Isle of Man at St John the Baptist Church, where the main family affair took place on Saturday.

NEWS TEXT: 'The Great' Tyson Fury shared a late-night social media post as he appeared to reflect on the emotional day his eldest child, Venezuela, officially tied the knot.

While the boxer was on hand to accompany the 16-year-old to the Royal Chapel of St John the Baptist on the Isle of Man, where the Fury family recently relocated, Venezuela previously said that the proposal was 'probably one of the best moments' of her life, and that she was 'very shocked' by it. Despite being nervous, Noah went down the traditional route of asking Venezuela's dad, Tyson, aka The Gypsy King, for his blessing before asking for Venezuela's hand in marriage, with the moment documented in the second series of the family's fly-on-the-wall Netflix series, At Home with the Furys.

On Saturday (May 16), it was a family affair as the big day took place, with Tyson being sure to keep the bride-to-be company, while mum Paris helped make sure everything was in place ahead of the ceremony. The church was decorated with an archway of blue hydrangeas and yellow roses, with a long blue carpet rolled out to the entrance.

Venezuela wore a stunning white lace fishtail dress with a 50-foot-long train for her big day, and there was even a glimpse of the infamous white Crocs the bride said she would wear. It’s believed that the wedding reception took place at the nearby four-star Comis Hotel and Golf Club. Despite the drama, Tyson has since taken to social media and reflected on his daughter's big day.

He shared a video on Instagram of the moment Venezuela made her entrance into the church, with him proudly walking alongside her. It also revealed that the choice of entrance song was The Notorious B.I. G track, Juicy. Alongside the sweet clip, he wrote: 'A beautiful day of celebrating my daughter’s wedding day, @venezuelaprice1, she was amazing & I’m very proud of her! We both were crying like babies' (sic)





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