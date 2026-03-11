Reform UK Hampshire leader George Madgwick charged with 35 offences including 12 rapes

George Madgwick, 37, leader of Reform UK in Hampshire, has been charged with 35 offences including 12 counts of rape against four victims between 2008 and 2021. He has been suspended by the party and will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on 25 November.

George Madgwick, the leader of Reform UK in Hampshire, has been charged with 35 offences including 12 counts of rape against four victims over a 13 year period.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the offences took place between 2008 and 2021 in Portsmouth and Wales. The four victims were aged 16 and 17 at the time, according to the CPS. The 37-year-old has been suspended by Reform UK with immediate effect. He is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on 25 November.

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Madgwick faces multiple rape and sexual assault charges

In total, Madgwick faces 12 counts of rape and two counts of assault by penetration. He also faces two counts of sexual assault. The charge sheet also includes two counts of making indecent images of children and one count of distributing an indecent image of a child. He faces one charge of causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of a child.

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Further charges include two counts of controlling or coercive behaviour and eight counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He also faces single charges of stalking, making threats to kill, false imprisonment, theft and criminal damage. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said its investigation into Madgwick began on 24 July 2025, after receiving a report of a sexual offence. The force said it first arrested him on 6 January 2026, before he was charged by the CPS on Tuesday.

Madgwick, who is from the Anchorage Park area of Portsmouth, represents North East Havant on Hampshire County Council and Paulsgrove on Portsmouth City Council. A CPS spokesperson said: Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence and that it is in the public interest to bring the case to court. We remind all concerned that proceedings against the defendant are now active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

Police investigation into Reform UK leader began last year

There should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information which could in any way prejudice these proceedings. Last month, Madgwick was featured in the ITV News Exposure documentary Undercover: A Year In Reform. After the programme aired, he accused the broadcaster of electoral interference. In the documentary, he was featured voicing support for the Portsmouth Patriots anti-immigration group.

He subsequently issued a statement saying the undercover reporters potentially had an impact on the result of council elections. Madgwick had also recently been photographed showing Nigel Farage around Portsmouth, including a visit to The Wellington pub in March.