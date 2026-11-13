Reform Party Labels Russia Greatest Threat as Nigel Farage Defends Stance

Reform UK launches a national security review identifying Russia as the primary state threat. Nigel Farage addresses past comments while outlining new defense principles.

Reform UK has officially designated Russia as the single greatest state threat to British national security in a newly launched comprehensive review. The party aims to address longstanding accusations that its leader, Nigel Farage, holds a sympathetic or soft stance toward the Kremlin. This strategic declaration marks a significant shift in the party's foreign policy narrative and defense posture.

Clarifying Stance on Kremlin Threats

Farage insists that he is clear-eyed about the dangers posed by Moscow, dismissing previous criticisms regarding his political positioning. He stated that his party views the threats from Russia, Iran, and China with stark clarity. The leader emphasized that Reform UK is distinct from older political parties in its assessment of these geopolitical risks.

Also read 'Prize Hypocrite': Farage Slammed After Appearing On Russell Brand's Podcast 2 Years Ago

The review explicitly accuses the Russian leader of waging a hybrid war against the United Kingdom. This language underscores the severity with which the party views current geopolitical tensions. Farage contrasted this firm stance with that of his political rivals, specifically referencing Labour leadership.

He argued that unlike Andy Burnham, Reform UK will prioritize securing borders and providing immediate funding for the armed forces. This commitment to funding is presented as a critical component of the party's broader security strategy. The goal is to ensure that military capabilities are not left under-resourced during times of heightened global tension.

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Key Figures and Defense Principles

The national security review is being led by Angus MacIntyre, the party's new defense spokesman and a former Royal Air Force commander. MacIntyre warned that the threats facing the country are stark and that he will not flinch from confronting them directly. His military background lends technical credibility to the review's strategic assessments.

MacIntyre highlighted that the party is prepared to tackle security challenges head-on without hesitation. The review is informed by eight core principles designed to guide national defense policy. These principles include the strict protection of borders and a prioritization of the Euro-Atlantic region.

Further principles emphasize ensuring internal cohesion and maintaining allegiance to the Crown. The party source described these measures as a move away from virtue-signalling in foreign policy. The approach prioritizes practical, performative measures to keep Britain safe rather than symbolic gestures.

Assessments of Iran and China

The document issues damning conclusions about other major global powers beyond Russia. Iran is branded as the largest state sponsor of terrorism in the world. This designation aligns with the party's hardline stance on state-sponsored terror networks.

China is described as a tyrannical regime bent on the domination of the world. The review asserts that Russia, China, and Iran, when considered together, represent fundamental threats to the security of the West. This collective assessment frames the geopolitical landscape as a multi-front challenge for Western democracies.

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Richard Williams, a former SAS commanding officer, endorsed the review as the correct strategic approach. He praised the focus on homeland defense and national cohesion as foundational steps. Williams noted it is rare to see a political party give such strong leads on national security matters.

Addressing Past Comments and Rival Responses

Farage has recently faced allegations of being weak on Russia following the publication of older comments. The Times revealed 2022 remarks where he said he understood why Putin annexed Crimea. At that time, he described Putin as a rational player in international affairs.

Further back, in a 2014 interview with GQ magazine, Farage told readers that Putin was the world leader he admired most as an operator. He clarified that this admiration was for Putin's political acumen, not his humanity. Farage has always maintained that he was wildly misquoted in that specific interview.

He points to his recent comments supporting the shooting down of Russian fighter jets entering NATO airspace as evidence of his current stance. Reform UK also backs freezing Russian assets to assist Ukraine in its ongoing conflict. These positions are intended to demonstrate a robust opposition to Russian aggression.

Labor security minister Luke Pollard responded to the announcement by reaffirming his government's clear stance on Putin. He stated that Labour has backed Ukraine with billions in weapons and capability. Pollard emphasized that the government is delivering the biggest sustained increase in defense spending since the Cold War to keep Britain safe.