Reform UK Accuses Labour of 'Cynical Attempt' to Influence Elections through Voting System Change

Reform UK has criticized the Labour government's proposal to replace the first-past-the-post voting system with supplementary voting for mayoral elections, alleging a 'cynical attempt' to influence elections. The government maintains that the change aims to ensure a broader level of support for elected mayors.

Reform UK has accused the Labour government of a 'cynical attempt' to influence elections by proposing a change in the voting system for mayoral elections .

The government is pushing for legislation to replace the current first-past-the-post system with supplementary voting, where voters choose their first and second preferences among the candidates. A Reform UK spokesman stated, 'This move is a blatant and cynical attempt by this Labour government to gerrymander the political process. Changing the voting system for these elections was never in Labour's manifesto. It's clear that this is being done as a direct response to Reform's rapid rise.

They are absolutely terrified.

' Under the proposed system, if no candidate receives 50% of the votes in the first round, the top two candidates proceed to a second round, with the winner determined by the combined first and second preference votes. In a close race between Reform UK and Labour for the Greater Manchester mayoral position, second preference votes from other parties like the Greens could significantly impact the outcome.

Labour MP Samantha Dixon, minister for building safety, fire, and democracy, confirmed in Parliament that the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Act 2026, which received Royal Assent on 29 April 2026, reintroduces the supplementary vote system for mayoral and police and crime commissioner elections. The government aims to implement this change before any relevant elections after May 2026





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Reform UK Labour Government Voting System Change Mayoral Elections Supplementary Voting First-Past-The-Post Gerrymandering

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