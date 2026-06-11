Reform UK Announces Major New Tax Cut for White Van Men, Raising VAT Registration Threshold to £150,000

Reform UK has announced a major new tax cut aimed at white van men, pledging to raise the VAT registration threshold to £150,000. The policy is pitched at small businesses and sole traders currently beginning to pay VAT at £90,000, creating a major cliff edge that disincentivises investment and growth. The tax cut is expected to carry a face-value cost of £2.4 billion, but this will fall to £2.1 billion as small businesses change their behaviour and investment decisions thanks to the incentive boost. The rest will be paid for by pre-announced spending cuts worth £40 billion to Net Zero subsidies, welfare, the civil service, and foreign aid.

Reform UK has announced a major new tax cut aimed at white van men , pledging to raise the VAT registration threshold to £150,000. Small businesses and sole traders currently begin paying VAT at £90,000, creating a major cliff edge that disincentivises investment and growth.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, Nigel Farage said the tax cut is the 'right thing to do', and shows that Reform is 'on the side of working people in this country'. The party said that the policy would carry a face-value cost of £2.4 billion, but this will fall to £2.1 billion as small businesses change their behaviour and investment decisions thanks to the incentive boost.

The rest will be paid for by pre-announced spending cuts worth £40 billion to Net Zero subsidies, welfare, the civil service, and foreign aid. It comes after Reform pledged last month to scrap income tax on overtime above a 40-hour week for those earning less than £75,000. Mr Farage said that the threshold hike is only possible thanks to Britain's newfound Brexit freedoms, as EU law limits members' VAT thresholds to €100,000.

He championed the policy as something that would help give growth incentives to 750,000 businesses 'on day one'. Reform's new policy is pitched at white van men, like plumber candidate Robert Kenyon. Mr Farage says he would not impose VAT registration on small businesses and sole traders before £150,000, up from the current £90,000. Once the threshold is raised to £150,000, a Reform government would then continue increasing the cliff edge in line with inflation every year.

Reform would also reverse recent changes that force sole traders with incomes of over £50,000 to file financial information to HMRC four times a year





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Reform UK Tax Cut VAT Registration Threshold White Van Men Small Businesses Sole Traders Brexit Freedoms Net Zero Subsidies Welfare Civil Service Foreign Aid

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