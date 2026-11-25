Robert Jenrick and Nigel Farage demand Labour abandon Stephen Timms' PIP review, citing rising costs and fraud risks while proposing stricter in-person assessments.

Reform UK politicians Robert Jenrick and Nigel Farage have launched a direct attack on the Labour government's handling of Personal Independence Payments ( PIP s). They argue that the current administrative review, led by Labour MP Sir Stephen Timms, prioritizes ease of access over fiscal responsibility and fraud prevention. The coalition contends that these changes threaten to exacerbate an already unsustainable welfare system that is forecast to exceed £400billion in total spending by the year 2030.

Timms Review Proposes Lighter Touch Access

Sir Stephen Timms has spent over a year conducting a comprehensive review of the PIP system, which has seen claimant numbers surge from 2.7million to 4.1million over the last five years. The review concludes that the application process should be simplified by introducing a lighter touch form that allows claimants to utilize phone calls or video links instead of mandatory in-person assessments. This method of remote evaluation is designed to reduce bureaucratic barriers for applicants seeking financial support for disability-related costs.

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Under the proposed changes introduced by the Timms review, individuals offered assistance to return to the workforce would retain the right to decline such offers while continuing to receive their benefits. Furthermore, the review explicitly states that claimants will not be required to provide receipts or prove the specific extra costs associated with their disabilities. The new application form will also be made available in a range of foreign languages to accommodate diverse communities, a move that critics argue bypasses necessary verification steps.

Concerns Over Fraud and Fiscal Sustainability

Robert Jenrick has highlighted that the share of working-age people claiming benefits for mental and behavioural conditions has tripled since 2002, indicating a structural shift rather than a simple increase in physical injuries. He warns that health and disability benefits are projected to cost £110billion annually by 2031, which equates to approximately £3,600 for every family in the country. Jenrick argues that the removal of receipt requirements and the acceptance of remote assessments create an environment where rampant fraud can flourish without adequate oversight.

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The Reform UK leadership suggests that the Timms review ignores the reality of the current welfare landscape by focusing solely on accessibility. They point to anecdotal evidence, such as a case in Newark involving a 23-year-old who found his life improved before being signed off work, to illustrate what they describe as neglect disguised as compassion. Jenrick emphasizes that the current trajectory leads toward national bankruptcy if the welfare bill continues to grow without implementing stricter eligibility criteria or reducing payouts for lower-level conditions.

Conflicting Approaches Within Labour and Conservatives

The political debate is further complicated by conflicting recommendations within the current administration and opposition parties. While the Timms review advocates for easier access, another Labour review led by Alan Milburn recently suggested that individuals under the age of 25 should be removed from PIP and supported into employment instead. Jenrick describes this internal contradiction as a shambles that leaves the public confused about the government's actual direction. He also notes that the Conservative response to these issues has been minimal, with their own plan consisting of only two pages despite presiding over much of the recent growth in benefit claims.

Jenrick clarifies that Reform UK does not intend to abandon support for the gravely ill or severely disabled. Instead, they propose that all clinical assessments for benefits must be conducted in person by qualified clinicians to ensure accuracy. The party plans to end cash payments for lower-level conditions like anxiety and ADHD, replacing them with direct aid for verified extra costs such as equipment, home adaptations, and transport. This targeted approach aims to save enough money to provide the average family with a £1,000 tax cut, contrasting sharply with the broader spending proposals.

Future Implications for Welfare Policy

The immediate political consequence of this debate is a call for the Labour government to discard the Timms review report entirely. Jenrick has issued a clear message to the Prime Minister to reject the findings, stating that if the government refuses to act, he and Nigel Farage will intervene to push for their alternative model. This model insists that benefits should be reserved exclusively for British nationals and requires rigorous in-person verification to prevent abuse of the system.

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As the welfare debate intensifies, the divergence between Labour's emphasis on streamlined access and Reform UK's focus on fiscal restraint and strict eligibility remains a central issue. The outcome of this policy clash will likely determine the future structure of disability benefits in the UK, affecting millions of claimants and the broader national economy. Stakeholders are now watching to see which framework will prevail as the government navigates the rising costs of the social safety net.