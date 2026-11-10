Reform UK Candidate Frank Jones Runs for Whitchurch Town Council West Ward By-Election

Former councillor Frank Jones represents Reform UK in the Whitchurch West Ward by-election on December 3, focusing on Civic Centre closure and spending transparency.

Frank Jones, a former Whitchurch town councillor, is officially standing in the upcoming by-election for the West Ward seat, representing the Reform UK political party. The election is scheduled to take place on Thursday, December 3, presenting residents with a choice regarding local representation and accountability.

Background and Resignation Details

Mr. Jones previously served as the deputy chair of the amenities committee for Whitchurch Town Council. He resigned from his position earlier this year after being informed that he was not permitted to comment on specific council buildings, including the Market Hall and the Civic Centre.

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This restriction conflicted with his professional background in quality management within the construction industry. Jones argued that being denied access to discuss the very structures he had the expertise to help manage made no logical sense, prompting his departure from the council.

Campaign Focus and Core Issues

Frank Jones is campaigning on four primary issues that he believes are critical for the West Ward community. The first major point involves pushing for concrete action regarding the closed portion of the Civic Centre. He emphasizes that the building remains stalled, creating ongoing issues for the town.

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Secondly, Jones is committed to maintaining the Market Hall, noting specifically that its roof is still leaking. He argues that these visible deteriorations require immediate attention and financial accountability from the council to ensure public assets are properly maintained.

Infrastructure and Service Protection

The third key area of his platform involves pressing Welsh Water, Shropshire Council, and various health and education providers to address local infrastructure concerns. Jones aims to coordinate efforts among these different entities to improve the underlying services that support the community.

Additionally, he is focused on protecting local services to ensure that local volunteers are not left picking up the bill for cuts made elsewhere. He warns that without proper council oversight, the burden of service gaps falls disproportionately on dedicated volunteers and residents.

Spending Transparency and Accountability

The final pillar of Frank Jones' campaign is holding the council to account regarding spending, contracts, and rising costs. He insists that residents deserve transparency and value for money, stating that every pound of public money must be spent wisely.

Mr. Jones highlighted that with the Civic Centre still closed and the Market Hall in disrepair, there are hard questions that need to be asked. He believes that current council practices lack the necessary scrutiny to ensure fiscal responsibility.

Personal Motivation and Local History

When asked why he decided to stand for election again despite his previous resignation, Jones cited his long history in the area. He has lived in Whitchurch since the 1970s and stated that there is unfinished business that requires his continued involvement.

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He explained that he does not want to be co-opted to the seat but wants to be elected to represent Whitchurch West residents directly. Jones emphasized that being elected makes him accountable to the people he serves, rather than being appointed internally.

Professional Experience and Community Trust

Jones recalled that friends and acquaintances questioned his decision to join the town council initially, with some asking if he was mad. However, his background in construction quality management drove his initial commitment to public service. He aims to use this professional experience to benefit the town.

The candidate stressed that he is not trying to hold down a full-time job while juggling time and loyalties between multiple committees or councils. Instead, he plans to dedicate his focus entirely to knowing the town and understanding the issues that affect its residents.

Voter Engagement and Next Steps

The by-election for the Whitchurch Town Council West Ward will take place on Thursday, December 3. Voters in the area will decide whether Frank Jones can secure a mandate to pursue his four-point agenda on local infrastructure, spending transparency, and service protection.

Jones remains confident that his direct approach and professional background will resonate with voters who are frustrated with the current state of local buildings and council spending. His campaign highlights the need for elected officials who can bridge the gap between professional expertise and community accountability.