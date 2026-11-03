Reform UK Councillor George Madgwick Charged With 35 Sexual Offences

George Madgwick, leader of the Reform UK group on Hampshire County Council, faces 35 charges including rape and sexual assault. The councillor has been suspended and is scheduled for court in November 2026.

George Madgwick, the Reform UK group leader on Hampshire County Council, has been formally charged with thirty-five separate offences. The charges include twelve counts of rape, alongside numerous counts of sexual assault, coercion, and making indecent images of children. These allegations stem from a series of incidents said to have occurred between 2008 and 2021.

Madgwick, aged thirty-seven, is accused of targeting four victims who were between sixteen and seventeen years old at the time of the alleged crimes. The offences are reported to have taken place in Portsmouth and Wales. Police launched their investigation after receiving a report of a sexual offence on Thursday, July 24 of last year.

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Detailed Charge Breakdown and Allegations

The thirty-five charges against George Madgwick cover a wide range of serious criminal behaviours. In addition to the twelve rape counts, he faces one offence of causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of a child. The list also includes eight offences of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two offences of controlling or coercive behaviour.

Further charges include one offence of stalking, one offence of making threats to kill, and one offence of false imprisonment. Madgwick is also charged with one offence of theft and one offence of criminal damage. All allegations are linked to the four specific victims aged sixteen and seventeen.

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Arrest Timeline and Police Investigation

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed that George Madgwick was arrested at an address in Wandsworth, London. The arrest took place on Tuesday, January 6, 2026. A police spokesman stated that the investigation began last July following the initial report of a sexual offence.

Officers have since completed their inquiry into the allegations against the Reform UK councillor. The police confirmed that the man is due to appear in court following the series of charges laid against him. The investigation focused specifically on the conduct described in the thirty-five counts.

Political Suspension and Party Response

Reform UK has suspended George Madgwick with immediate effect following the announcement of the charges. A party spokesman confirmed the suspension, stating that Madgwick has been removed from the party with instant effect. This action follows the gravity of the sexual offences alleged against the councillor.

Madgwick had previously been visible in national media coverage. He was filmed showing support for the Portsmouth Patriots anti-immigration group on ITV's program Undercover: A Year in Reform. He was also photographed with party leader Nigel Farage earlier this year.

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Court Appearance and Bail Conditions

George Madgwick has been released on bail following his arrest. He is required to appear before Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. The magistrates' court will handle the initial proceedings for the thirty-five charges.

The case involves significant historical allegations spanning over a decade. The court proceedings will determine the next steps for the former Hampshire County Council group leader. All parties involved are awaiting the scheduled hearing date in late 2026.