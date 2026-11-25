Suspended Reform UK councillor George Madgwick denies 12 rape counts and other serious offenses in court. He appears at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court amid widespread public interest.

Suspended Reform UK councillor George Madgwick has appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court to face a extensive array of serious criminal allegations. The 37-year-old politician is charged with 12 counts of rape, alongside multiple other offenses including sexual assault and possession of indecent images of a child. During the hearing, Madgwick indicated through his defense team that he would deny all charges laid against him.

Court Proceedings and Specific Charges

George Madgwick appeared before District Judge David Robinson wearing a blue suit and blue tie, speaking only to confirm his name, date of birth, and address. His legal representative, Sarah Vine KC, stated on his behalf that he intends to enter not guilty pleas to every count in the indictment. The judge subsequently committed the case for trial at Portsmouth Crown Court and granted Madgwick conditional bail until the next scheduled hearing on January 4.

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The allegations encompass a broad spectrum of violent and sexual crimes affecting four victims. The complainants were aged between 16 and 17 years old at the time of the alleged incidents. Prosecutors allege that the offenses took place across two distinct geographic locations in Portsmouth and Wales over a prolonged period.

Alleged Timeline and Police Investigation

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed that the alleged offenses occurred between 2008 and 2021. The police investigation was formally launched on July 24, 2025, following a report of a sexual offense received by officers. The force detailed that Madgwick faces two counts of sexual assault, two counts of assault by penetration, and one count of causing or inciting sexual exploitation of a child.

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Additional charges include eight counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of controlling or coercive behavior. Madgwick also faces one count of stalking, one count of making threats to kill, one count of false imprisonment, one count of theft, and one count of criminal damage. The scale of the indictment highlights the severity of the legal proceedings currently underway.

Political Fallout and Party Suspension

The appearance at court has triggered significant repercussions for Madgwick within his political organization. Reform UK confirmed that Madgwick was suspended from the party with immediate effect following the announcement of the charges. This suspension comes shortly after he resigned from his position as the leader of the Reform UK group on Hampshire County Council earlier this month.

George Madgwick, of Portsmouth, now sits as an independent councillor at both Hampshire County Council and Portsmouth City Council. His removal from the Reform UK leadership group marks a dramatic shift in his political career. The party has distanced itself from him as the legal process unfolds against his objections.

Public Profile and Next Legal Steps

Madgwick was previously a visible figure in local politics, often pictured with prominent party figures such as Nigel Farage. A photograph from March shows George Madgwick alongside Nigel Farage at The Wellington pub in Old Portsmouth. His transition from a group leader to a suspended member accused of grave crimes has drawn attention from media outlets and the public.

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The case is set to return to Portsmouth Crown Court for further proceedings on January 4. Madgwick remains free on conditional bail pending this future hearing. The legal system will now determine the validity of the allegations through the standard trial process. All charges remain unproven until a verdict is reached in the higher court.