Sunderland councillor Glenn Gibbins was convicted under the Communications Act for a post suggesting Nigerians be melted down, despite his claim of it being a joke.

Glenn Gibbins, a suspended councillor for Reform UK representing the Hylton Castle ward in Sunderland, was found guilty on Wednesday of posting a grossly offensive message on social media. South Tyneside Magistrates' Court ruled that his comments violated the Communications Act 2003, rejecting his defense that the statement was merely a humorous jest.

Core Details of the Conviction

The conviction centers on a Facebook post published two years prior to his election, which explicitly suggested that Nigerian residents in the town should be melted down and used to fill potholes. The court heard that the post, which stated, Carnt believe the amount of nigerians in town, should melt them all down and fill in the pot holes, conjured up despicable images that stripped the targeted group of their humanity.

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Emma Dowling, prosecuting on behalf of the Crown, argued that the comment was not protected speech but a direct attack on dignity. She told the magistrates that the implication that Nigerians were somewhat less than human was indefensible and caused significant offense to the community. The court accepted that the language used was beyond the bounds of acceptable political or social discourse.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Glenn Gibbins, a 66-year-old divorced former salesman who operates a novelty gift stall in the Sunderland city centre, maintained throughout the proceedings that his intent was not malicious. He claimed the post was a tongue-in-cheek joke written after consuming a couple of cans of beer and that no one was intended to take it literally as a call to violence.

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His defense team presented the narrative that the comment was an unreal scenario meant to be fun rather than a genuine endorsement of harm. However, the prosecution successfully countered this by highlighting the visceral nature of the imagery invoked. The court dismissed the argument that the context of alcohol or humor negated the grossly offensive character of the statement.

The case gained prominence after the campaign group Hope Not Hate identified the post while examining the social media history of candidates for the Sunderland City Council. Their discovery prompted police involvement, leading to charges being filed even after Gibbins had already been elected in May and subsequently suspended by Reform UK in August.

Real-World Impact and Immediate Consequences

The ruling has immediate professional and political repercussions for Glenn Gibbins, who now faces sentencing this afternoon. His suspension from Reform UK was a direct result of the controversy, illustrating the party's stance on maintaining standards of conduct among its elected officials. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the legal boundaries surrounding online speech in the UK.

For the Sunderland community, the verdict affirms the legal mechanism available to address hate speech disseminated through social media platforms. The case highlights the ongoing tension between political expression and the protection of minority groups from dehumanizing rhetoric. Magistrates emphasized that the law does not permit comments that reduce individuals to objects for utility, such as filling potholes.

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As Gibbins awaits his final sentence, the legal process underscores the responsibility of public figures to consider the lasting impact of their digital footprints. The conviction stands as a significant precedent in local politics, demonstrating that historical online behavior can surface and carry substantial legal weight during electoral campaigns. The outcome reinforces the importance of adhering to the Communications Act 2003 in all public communications.