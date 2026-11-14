Reform UK outlines plans to raise defence spending to 3% of GDP by 2030, classifying Russia, Iran, and China as fundamental threats during a new National Security Review.

Reform UK has formally launched a comprehensive National Security Review, explicitly identifying Russia, Iran, and China as fundamental threats to Western security. This strategic declaration comes as the conflict in Ukraine approaches its fifth anniversary, prompting calls for a significant overhaul of British defence policies and military readiness.

Classifying Global Threats and Strategic Responses

The review marks a decisive shift in how the party perceives international aggression, moving beyond rhetorical concern to concrete classification of state actors. Reform UK leaders argue that previous administrations failed to adequately prepare the nation for industrial-scale warfare reminiscent of the twentieth century.

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By naming Russia, Iran, and China as primary adversaries, the party aims to establish a clear baseline for future defence spending and diplomatic strategy. This approach is designed to deter further expansionism by presenting an undeniable show of national strength.

Reform UK Military Spending Targets by 2030

Reform UK has committed to accelerating defence expenditure to reach three percent of GDP by the year 2030. This target is set to rise further to three and a half percent by 2035, ensuring long-term funding for military modernization and stockpile replenishment.

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The proposed increase addresses what the party describes as severe deficits in armed forces capability built up under both Tory and Labour governments. These levels are intended to restore the ability to sustain prolonged conflicts without external support or depleted reserves.

Leader's Military Background and Party Commitment

The party's leader, a former officer with a forty-year career in the military, asserts that his service was dedicated to protecting British interests above all else. He cites personal experience from tours in Afghanistan and Iraq as the foundation for his current stance on national defence and international aggression.

This leadership has moved quickly to distance the party from past controversies, such as the jailing of former Welsh leader Nathan Gill for taking bribes. The leader expressed satisfaction with Gill's removal, stating good riddance to ensure the party's defence credentials remain unquestioned.

Assessing Vladimir Putin's Current Aggression

Reform UK views the ongoing war in Ukraine as the most brutal conflict witnessed in recent European history, characterized by sustained artillery bombardment and urban destruction. Nigel Farage has described Vladimir Putin as a cornered rat, highlighting his reckless and unpredictable behavior as the conflict persists.

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Historical analysis within the party suggests that dictators like Putin only expand their ambitions when met with acquiescence. They argue that a backwards shift in Ukraine's front lines often fuels further Russian aggression rather than halting it.

Future Steps for Defence Sovereignty and Stability

Reform UK pledges that Nigel Farage and its leadership will never take a backwards step in addressing these severe national threats. The accelerated spending plan is designed to rebuild depleted military stockpiles and restore industrial capacity for defence production.

These measures are framed as essential for protecting national sovereignty against the resurgence of Soviet-style expansionism. The party aims to ensure that Britain can withstand external pressure through superior military readiness and clear strategic deterrence.