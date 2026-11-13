Reform UK Faces Vote Share Decline in Local By-Elections

Nigel Farage's party wins three seats but suffers significant vote share drops as Restore Britain splits the right-wing vote in Thursday's local council contests across England.

Reform UK secured three additional local council seats in Thursday's by-elections across England, yet the party faced fresh indicators of political vulnerability for leader Nigel Farage. In the six contests for local authorities held on Thursday, Reform won three seats, while the Labour Party captured two and the Conservative Party won one. Despite these tangible victories in seat counts, the party experienced a decline in its overall vote share in all five wards where it was defending positions it had won earlier this year. This downturn suggests that rival entity Restore Britain successfully captured a substantial portion of the right-wing electorate across the contested areas.

Voter Share Drops Across Contested Wards

The data from the Thursday elections reveals a notable contraction in Reform's electoral support compared to the results from May. Across wards in the Wigan, Oldham, Hyndburn, North East Lincolnshire, and Suffolk councils, the party's performance weakened significantly. The most dramatic decline occurred in the Huncoat ward of the Hyndburn Borough Council, where Reform received only 29.8 per cent of the vote, a sharp fall from the 49.2 per cent recorded in May. In this same ward, Restore Britain gained 27.8 per cent of the vote, narrowly missing the opportunity to push Reform into third place behind themselves and the Labour Party.

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Further evidence of this trend appeared in the Hindley Green ward in Wigan, where Reform's vote share dropped by 15.8 percentage points. Similarly, in Failsworth West in Oldham, the party saw a decrease of 14.4 points. Other significant declines included the Croft Baker ward in North East Lincolnshire, where the vote share fell by 9.5 points, and the Bosmere ward in Suffolk, which saw a drop of 16 points. These figures highlight a consistent pattern of voter erosion in the key battlegrounds where the party had previously established a foothold.

Conservative Gains and Labour Adjustments

The Conservative Party achieved a notable victory in the Bosmere ward in Suffolk, reclaiming the seat from Reform, which had previously gained it in May. Kemi Badenoch's party won by a narrow margin of just 23 votes over the second-placed Green Party. Reform finished in third place in this contest, while Restore Britain collected 7.9 per cent of the vote. Tory chairman Kevin Hollinrake described the result in the Suffolk seat as brilliant, highlighting a 15 per cent swing from Reform to the Conservatives as a key factor in the outcome.

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Meanwhile, Labour Party figures responded to their mixed results with cautious optimism and reflection. Education Secretary Lucy Powell expressed regret that her party's candidate narrowly missed winning the Failsworth West seat to Reform. However, she characterized the outcome as a significant turnaround from May, noting that Labour has since replaced Keir Starmer as leader with Andy Burnham. This leadership change appears to have stabilized or boosted Labour's standing in areas where they had previously struggled against right-wing challengers.

Leadership Perspectives and Strategic Realignment

Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice defended the party's performance, stating that they had secured strong results across the six council by-elections. He specifically pointed to the victory in the Cheddleton ward in the Staffordshire Moorlands, which had not been contested since 2023, as a sign of resilience. Tice emphasized Reform's average vote share of 34.3 per cent across all six contests, contrasting it with the Conservatives' 13.4 per cent. He used this disparity to argue that the Conservative Party is no longer functioning as a viable national entity, positioning Reform as the primary alternative for disaffected voters.

Rupert Lowe, the founder of Restore Britain after leaving Reform last year, celebrated what he termed an astonishing set of results for his new political outfit. In a post on X regarding the Hyndburn contest, Lowe declared that the results proved voters who support Restore Britain can effectively deliver that outcome. He urged patriots to find the courage to stand up for their beliefs, suggesting that sustained effort could lead to truly spectacular political achievements. His comments underscore the fragmentation of the right-wing vote and the potential for new entities to disrupt established party dynamics.

Future Implications for Farage's Political Strategy

Nigel Farage recently acknowledged that Reform UK needs to re-energize its voter base following a difficult summer marked by a series of internal and external controversies. The declining vote shares in these local by-elections serve as a practical test of the party's current momentum and ability to retain support amidst increasing competition. With Restore Britain emerging as a significant splinter force, Reform faces the challenge of consolidating its base while competing for the same demographic. The results indicate that simply winning seats may not be sufficient if the overall percentage of support continues to erode. The party must now address these trends to maintain its relevance in the evolving political landscape ahead of future national contests.