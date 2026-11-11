Reform UK General Secretary Tom Waterhouse Departs Amidst Leadership Turmoil

Tom Waterhouse resigns as Reform UK general secretary after sixteen months, citing family reasons. The departure follows internal investigations into Nigel Farage's aides and recent party scandals.

Reform UK has confirmed the departure of General Secretary Tom Waterhouse from his leadership position within the party organization. This development marks a significant personnel change for the political entity led by Nigel Farage, occurring after Waterhouse served in the role for sixteen months. Party officials communicated this transition to media outlets on Monday morning, providing specific details regarding the circumstances of his exit.

Waterhouse Resignation Details And Official Statements

Party representatives stated that Waterhouse is stepping down voluntarily to dedicate more time to his family life. A spokesperson for the organization clarified that he has worked continuously for two years without break, necessitating this period of rest. Despite leaving his official duties, sources indicated that he remains supportive of the party and will maintain involvement in future activities. The party leader has subsequently appointed an interim General Secretary to fill the vacancy immediately.

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Internal Investigations Into Farage Allies Conducted

During his tenure, Waterhouse played a central role in managing sensitive internal matters for the party. He led a probe into top aides James Orr and Dan Jukes following a controversy involving donations in October. Undercover journalists had recorded these allies discussing financial contributions from a fake US businessman. Waterhouse and Legal Secretary Adam Richardson conducted the inquiry, which concluded that while their behavior was foolish, no laws were broken.

Suspension Of Prominent Supporter Tim Montgomerie

Waterhouse also participated in disciplinary actions against high-profile party members alongside Chairman Lee Anderson. In August, while Nigel Farage was away, they suspended Tim Montgomerie, a prominent supporter and media commentator. Reports suggest Waterhouse was one of the key figures involved in this decision to remove Montgomerie from his active role. This action was part of broader efforts to manage the party's public image during a turbulent period.

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Rumors Regarding George Madgwick Charges

The resignation comes amid rumors linking Waterhouse's exit to the handling of legal charges against George Madgwick, the Reform UK leader in Hampshire. Madgwick faces thirty-five offenses against four victims, including twelve counts of rape. When asked about potential connections between the resignation and these serious allegations, a Reform UK spokesman declined to comment publicly. Speculation persists that internal pressure regarding this case influenced his decision to leave.

Impact On Reform UK Political Standing

This personnel loss adds to a series of setbacks for Reform UK over the past six months. The party, which once led polling numbers, has slipped to third place behind Labour and the Conservatives. Analysts suggest these ongoing rows and scandals may hinder their chances of forming a government in the next general election. Waterhouse's departure reflects the challenges the organization faces in maintaining stability and public trust amidst frequent controversies.