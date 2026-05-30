Reform UK launches all-out attack on Andy Burnham's record on grooming gangs

Reform UK has launched an all-out attack on Andy Burnham’s record on standing up for victims of the grooming gang scandal. The party’s shadow Home Secretary, Zia Yusuf, has pledged fresh action on grooming gangs should Nigel Farage win the next election, in order to secure justice for victims. Reform UK has also promised to quadruple funding for dedicated police taskforces to hunt down all perpetrators and enablers of the grooming gangs and release all files and internal communications of councils, police, and ministers to the public.

Reform UK has launched an all-out attack on Andy Burnham ’s record on standing up for victims of the grooming gang scandal. The party’s shadow Home Secretary, Zia Yusuf, has pledged fresh action on grooming gangs should Nigel Farage win the next election, in order to secure justice for victims .

Reform UK has also promised to quadruple funding for dedicated police taskforces to hunt down all perpetrators and enablers of the grooming gangs and release all files and internal communications of councils, police, and ministers to the public. Alongside the stinging personal assault on Mr Burnham, Reform UK has today issued two fresh pledges aimed at finally bringing justice to the victims of the scandal, and accountability to those who allowed it to happen under their noses.

Reform UK accuses Mr Burnham of engaging in a ‘conspiracy of silence and institutional avoidance’, adding that his track record is ‘shameful’





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Reform UK Andy Burnham Grooming Gangs Nigel Farage Justice For Victims Quadruple Funding Dedicated Police Taskforces Release All Files And Internal Communications Maggie Oliver Andy Burnham’S Record On Grooming Gangs Maggie Smith Makerfield By-Election Local Manchester Probe Historical Child Sexual Abuse Allegations Rochdale Oldham Terms Of Reference Allegations That Cases Had Been ‘Cherry-Picked Key Documents Had ‘Disappeared’ Review Was Never Set Up To Be A Wholesale Revi Who Will Be Held Accountable For The Travesty

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