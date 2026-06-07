Reform UK Leads Labour by Nine Points Ahead of Makerfield By-Election Amid Blair Electability Debate

A new Opinium poll places Reform UK nine points ahead of Labour nationally, setting the stage for a high-stakes by-election in Makerfield where Andy Burnham's candidacy has triggered a fierce leadership debate within Labour. While voters view Tony Blair as a more capable prime minister than current leaders, they still rate his record negatively, and Reform's momentum poses a challenge to both main parties.

Reform UK has increased its national polling advantage over Labour to nine points as the critical Makerfield by-election approaches. A recent Opinium survey shows Nigel Farage's party commanding 29 percent voter support, a two-point rise from last month and the highest level for Reform in three months, since early March.

Labour remains at 20 percent, followed by the Conservatives at 17 percent, the Greens at 14 percent, and the Liberal Democrats at 11 percent. This favorable polling bolsters Reform's morale ahead of the June 18 contest in the Greater Manchester seat. Farage aims to capture the seat from Labour after Reform's victory in last year's Runcorn and Helsby by-election.

The Makerfield race has gained exceptional prominence because Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham is Labour's candidate; a win would enable him to challenge Keir Starmer for the Labour leadership with ambitions to become Prime Minister. However, the Opinium poll indicates voter skepticism toward Burnham's potential elevation to Downing Street. Respondents consider Tony Blair a stronger prime minister than any current Labour figure.

Blair earned a net rating of minus 6 on his premiership, trailing Margaret Thatcher's plus 14 and John Major's plus 5. Nevertheless, 39 percent of voters believe Blair would outperform Starmer, compared to 16 percent who think he would fare worse. Blair also leads other possible contenders like Wes Streeting and holds a narrow edge over Burnham as a preferred PM.

Blair recently published a lengthy essay accusing Labour of retreating into a left-wing 'comfort zone' without a 'coherent plan' for national renewal, urging MPs to challenge Starmer and force a leadership contest. His critique targeted both Burnham and Streeting, intensifying internal party strife. Despite Blair's perceived electability, the poll underscores that voters still view his record negatively, and they remain unconvinced that any current Labour leader represents a clear upgrade.

James Crouch of Opinium noted that while Blair sparks debate, the public leans toward judging his premiership as more bad than good, and they struggle to see any successor as a substantially better alternative. The survey also examined reactions to the Henry Nowak murder case, where an 18-year-old died after police disregarded his claims of being stabbed.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch earned a net approval rating of plus 12 for her response, while Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey received a modest positive score. Starmer, Green leader Zack Polanski, and Farage all posted net negative ratings, with Farage receiving the weakest assessment. Farage described the incident as evidence of a 'two-tier culture', urging 'pure cold rage' from the public. His comments drew accusations from opponents of inflaming racial tensions, following related unrest in Southampton





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Reform UK Polling Makerfield By-Election Andy Burnham Labour Leadership Tony Blair Essay Keir Starmer Henry Nowak Case Kemi Badenoch Approval Nigel Farage Two-Tier Culture

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