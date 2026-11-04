Reform UK Pledges Soldier Immunity Under New Armed Forces Policy

Reform UK announces a new policy led by Angus MacIntyre to bar prosecutions of British soldiers without Defence Secretary consent, drawing both support and criticism from veterans regarding legal feasibility and Supreme Court alternatives.

Reform UK has formally pledged to rule out prosecutions of British soldiers, with the sole exception of cases requiring the explicit consent of the Defence Secretary. This significant policy shift was unveiled as the party appointed former RAF Wing Commander Angus MacIntyre as its new armed forces spokesperson. The announcement marks a strategic move by Reform UK to address military issues and compete directly with the Conservative Party on national defense matters.

Core Policy on Military Prosecutions

MacIntyre outlined a comprehensive plan to provide robust support for veterans, stating that the party will pardon those convicted solely for following orders. The timeline for these changes is strict, with commitments to terminate ongoing prosecutions and bar further legal actions against service members within 100 days of taking office. This promise is framed as a direct response to what the party describes as the disgraceful treatment of veterans who were prosecuted for performing their duties.

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The policy aims to eliminate the uncertainty facing ex-soldiers who worry about the country they defended abandoning them in their retirement. By removing the threat of prosecution for lawful engagement with terrorists, the party seeks to restore confidence in state support for military personnel. This approach is particularly relevant given the ongoing legal inquiries facing Northern Ireland veterans regarding incidents from decades ago.

Veterans Challenge Legal Feasibility

The proposed immunity measures have faced immediate pushback from prominent veteran campaigners who question the legal mechanisms behind the pledge. Paul Young, a former cavalryman and advocate for military justice, urged MacIntyre and Reform leader Nigel Farage to reconsider the wording of their policy. Young argued that the Defense Secretary is a political figure rather than a legal expert, making the proposed approval process inadequate.

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Young suggested that a Supreme Court judge should determine whether cases proceed, based on a requirement for new, compelling, and extraordinary evidence. He noted that a Defense Secretary would likely defer to the Attorney General, another political appointee, for legal advice. Furthermore, campaigners have never called for blanket pardons, but rather for the prevention of unjustified repeated prosecutions, emphasizing that crimes must still be subject to appropriate legal processes.

Philip Ingram, a former army intelligence officer, echoed these concerns by stating his disbelief in the legal mechanism to achieve such broad immunity. He highlighted that while opposition parties make many promises, the practical application of barring all prosecutions except with high-level consent is fraught with legal complexities. These criticisms highlight a divide between political rhetoric and established legal protocols.

Defense Spending and MacIntyre Background

Despite the controversy surrounding prosecution immunity, Reform UK continues to advocate for significant increases in military funding. The party is calling for cuts to the UK's £330 billion welfare budget to redirect funds toward defense spending. Their long-term financial targets include committing to 3 percent of GDP for defense by 2030, aligning with pledges made by both Labour and the Conservatives.

Reform UK further aims to increase this spending to 3.5 percent of GDP by 2035, demonstrating a consistent approach to military investment across different political timelines. This financial strategy is presented as essential for ensuring service personnel are not under-resourced or forgotten. The policy integrates fiscal restraint in other areas to bolster national security commitments.

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Angus MacIntyre brings extensive personal experience to his new role, having served for 40 years after joining the Army in 1986 at age 18. His military career included a transfer to the RAF Regiment in 1999, with deployments to Northern Ireland, Afghanistan, Iraq, and the United Nations mission in Somalia. As a married father-of-two, MacIntyre stated he could no longer stand to see service personnel feeling undervalued, driving his commitment to these veteran support policies.

Impact on Troubles Legislation Debate

The Reform UK stance emerges amidst heightened scrutiny of the government's prospective Troubles Bill, which paves the way for further inquests into historical incidents. Critics argue that Labour's legislation enables further persecution of former soldiers who faced down the IRA decades ago. The Reform policy directly counters this trend by seeking to preemptively block such inquiries unless exceptional circumstances arise.

This legislative clash underscores the growing political divide over how the state should address historical grievances involving British forces. While the government moves forward with inquiries, Reform UK positions itself as the protector of soldiers against what it views as retaliatory legal action. The debate highlights the tension between historical accountability and the psychological well-being of veterans.