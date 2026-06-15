Reform UK Proposes Higher Taxes for Firms Hiring Foreign Workers and Eviction Plan for Migrants in Social Housing

Reform UK announces a policy to tax companies more for employing foreign workers while scrapping a recent NI rise for British staff, coupled with Nigel Farage's pledge to evict migrants from social housing.

Reform UK has announced a plan to impose higher tax burdens on British companies that employ foreign workers. The party proposes to scrap the recent increase in employers' national insurance contributions, a measure introduced by Labour's Chancellor Rachel Reeves, but only for British employees.

For foreign-national staff, companies would continue to pay the higher rate. This differential would be supplemented by a new annual "migrant labour levy" per foreign worker. Robert Jenrick, the party's economic spokesperson, argued the policy would discourage reliance on "cheap foreign labour" and encourage hiring of British citizens, particularly those on benefits. He stated the levy would be minor for highly skilled workers like scientists, AI researchers, and finance professionals but would strongly target employers who undercut British wages.

All revenue from the levy would be used to reduce employment taxes for businesses hiring British workers. The announcement follows a separate pledge by Reform leader Nigel Farage to evict foreign nationals from social housing, with deportation for those failing to secure private rental within three months.

Jenrick defended the housing plan against criticism from charities like Shelter, calling it racist, by asserting social housing should prioritize British citizens over recent arrivals, citing veterans sleeping rough and domestic abuse victims as examples of overlooked Britons





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Reform UK Robert Jenrick Nigel Farage Migrant Labour Levy Employers' National Insurance Social Housing Immigration Policy Tax Policy British Workers

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